Marvel's Blade Announced by Deathloop Creator

During The Game Awards 2023, Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox revealed a new game -- Marvel's Blade -- alongside a debut trailer. Unfortunately, there is no word of a release date, nor is there any gameplay. More than this, the trailer does not reveal a release date nor does it reveal platforms, but this will presumably be an Xbox console exclusive given that Arkane Studios is owned by Bethesda, and Bethesda is owned by Xbox.

"In Marvel's Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead. From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and Deathloop, Marvel's Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.

As for whether or not you should be excited for this game, well Arkane Studios is quite a storied developer at this point, with a very great track record in the modern era, minus its most recent game, Redfall. Redfall is obviously not great, but since its founding in 1999, it's shipped beloved games and series such as Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop.

As for this game specifically, it comes the way of Lyon-based studio as opposed to the Texas-based studio that shipped the aforementioned Redfall and Prey. The Lyon-based studio is responsible for the Dishonored series and Deathloop, all critically-acclaimed games.

"All in all, Deathloop is my biggest surprise of the year. While it might be expected that Arkane would craft another high-quality experience, I'm personally astonished by how much the studio's latest release has clicked with me," reads a snippet of our most review of Arkane Lyon's most recent game, Deathloop. "Even though it might have a lot of common DNA with what Arkane has done before, the sheer amount of style and inventiveness that can be found in Deathloop makes it stand out greatly in a crowded video game market. If you're looking for something completely different compared to everything else that has released this year, Deathloop is absolutely worth getting lost in."

