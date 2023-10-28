Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Director Teases Daredevil Content

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's director seems to be suggesting that Daredevil could play a more prominent role in the future. Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are chalk full of Marvel references. The Avengers exist within the universe, even going as far as having a huge tower in New York (though they don't live in it as they reside on the West Coast), the Sanctum Sanctorum can be found, and there's even references to Black Panther and Wolverine. One other reference that players found in the first game is the office of Matt Murdock, suggesting Daredevil is out and about in New York City. We never see him nor is it clear if Spidey has encountered him directly, but it seems like he does exist. Historically, Spider-Man and Daredevil are a pretty iconic comic book duo, so it would only make sense for them to link up for a mission or side quest.

However, in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, his office is now gone. This isn't a mistake, though. IGN spoke to creative director Bryan Intihar and asked him directly about what this is all about. The director played coy noting that it was a "good find" and a "good question", but fans will have to stay tuned to find out what it all means. Could this mean we're getting Daredevil in some DLC? Maybe his own standalone game? Who really knows, but it does seem like Daredevil will make a more direct appearance in the future. Insomniac Games has strayed away from featuring other Marvel heroes in its games so far, largely as a way to make sure fans can't ask where the Avengers and other big heroes are when there are massive climactic events.

Daredevil, however, is just reasonably powered that if he didn't help out Spider-Man, it wouldn't be a surprise. On the other hand, if he did appear, he also wouldn't immediately resolve the conflict either. It would make sense to have some of the street level heroes pop up in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLC if Insomniac goes that route, but it's all a big mystery right now.