PlayStation Insider Reveals When Next Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Is

A PlayStation insider has shared an update on when we will see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a game Insomniac Games and PlayStation announced for PS5 last year, and a game we haven’t heard anything about since. As you may know, there’s been an abundance of rumors that a new and major PlayStation State of Play is happening. These rumors have yet to materialize, but there are so plentiful and coming from so many sources they are hard to deny. That said, according to prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, it’s unlikely that the Spider-Man sequel will rear its head during this State of Play.

Over on Twitter, Henderson notes he doesn’t think we’ll see anything on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 “until the latter half of the year,” which is to say, sometime between July and the start of 2023. It’s unclear how much of this is speculation versus based on what he’s heard. There’s a chance it’s a mixture of both. Nonetheless, take it with a grain of salt, like you would any unofficial information.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report for Spider-Man fans. However, Henderson does name-drop Marvel’s Wolverine, which is also in development at Insomniac Games. Henderson makes the same claim about the new Wolverine game though, which is that PlayStation fans shouldn’t expect to hear about it until the latter half of the year at the earliest.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — PlayStation and Insomniac Games — have addressed this report and speculation in any capacity, nor has anyone involved with either party. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in development for the PS5 and slated to release sometime in 2023. As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?