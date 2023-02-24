A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 rumor has surfaced, courtesy of an anonymous Internet user who claims to have gone hands-on with the PS5 game as a playtester. The potential leaker relays word of a bunch of information, but the most notable bit is word of a villain who has not been revealed or confirmed yet. The leaker notes they aren't 100 percent sure the character is who they think it is, but noted that there is a character who looks like Sin-Eater, a villain who first appeared in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #107 (October 1985). The iteration of the character best known is where he is portrayed as a serial killer working in the NYPD. Unfortunately, the character looks somewhat like a generic villain, meaning he is hard to confidently identify.

"Got back from play testing Spider-Man PS5. Looks amazing, and I can't wait for people to see it. Obviously, some hitches since it's still just freshly past its 'Beta' phase from what I can tell," reads the rumor. Anyway, story has got a relic from the original Venom story I've never seen elsewhere. Early in the game Pete and Miles are scuffling the city for dude in a green ski mask, who looks a lot like the Sin-Eater. If you don't know, in the comics, Sin Eater was a serial killer in the NYPD, and Eddie Brock lost his job at the Daily Bugle because he interviewed some random guy who claimed to be the Sin Eater, misleading the police and public. Spider-Man jumped the real Sin-Eater and revealed him to be a police officer. This was one of many things that caused Eddie to hate Spider-Man. Course I am not claiming this will occur in the game because I plain do not know enough, and I doubt they would adapt it that way because Peter is post-Bugle in the games. I can confirm that there is someone in the game that looks like the Sin-Eater."

The million-dollar question is whether or not this is complete bollocks. The rumor comes from 4chan, which automatically raises some concerns given the site's reputation for fake rumors and leaks. However, over the years, plenty of accurate and legit leaks have come through the site, many of which were quickly written off as fake. Whether this is another example of this, who knows, but the rumor itself seems plausible. That said, it's just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt.

Thankfully, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remains scheduled to release sometime this year via PS5. If this holds, we should hear about the game soon. The first game had a very long and detailed marketing campaign, which suggests the date may not hold, but PlayStation has been running shorter marketing campaigns lately and keeping its cards close to its chest for as long as possible.