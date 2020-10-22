Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Releases New Teaser Trailer Featuring Rio Morales

✖

Developer Insomniac Games has released an all-new teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales starring the character's mother, Rio. It's a very unusual trailer, putting focus on the relationship between Miles and his mother, in the form of a text message exchange. In the video, Rio is texting with her son about the town hall meeting that has been seen in previous footage. When Miles mentions that he has plans beforehand, Rio asks if he'll be running around with Ganke trying to get pictures of the new Spider-Man. Before Miles can reply, Rio shares an image of the "new Spider-Man" in the background, with Ganke in the foreground. The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Rio Morales is making waves in the community, but she's always got time for her son. See the two catch up in this slice-of-life moment from Marvel's New York. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/G9RIFk1VBs — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 22, 2020

The trailer stands out from previous footage from the game, offering a glimpse at Miles' relationships with not only Rio, but Ganke, too. While Peter Parker has long been viewed as a loner, Miles has been surrounded from the start by friends and family. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic is reflected in the game, and whether or not these characters will play a large role in the story. At the very least, it's a stark contrast with the way Peter Parker is typically portrayed!

While the teaser has a fairly comedic tone, there's also a bit of darkness to the exchange between Rio and Miles. Rio makes a comment about Miles being "all I've got." In the original Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles' father, Jefferson, was killed in an attack by Mr. Negative. It's a subtle reference, but the emotion behind it is unmistakable for those that played the previous game. While Rio and Miles have found ways to move forward after Jefferson's death, it's clear that the event has had a profound impact on the family.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

