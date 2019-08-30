Incredible Marvel’s Spider-Man Art Shows Off Alternate Suits, Villains

A big slab of Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 concept art has surfaced online via the ArtStation accounts of several different artists at Insomniac Games who worked on the 2018 PlayStation 4 exclusive. The concept art doesn’t reveal anything not in the game, but what it does reveal is our best look at many of the game’s suits, villains, and characters. More specifically, there’s concept art for a variety of suits in the game at launch, a variety of suits added after launch (such as the Sam Raimi suit), and villains and characters like Doctor Octupus, Screwball, Electro, and more.

So, without further ado, below you can can check out all the new concept art. There’s a lot of it. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Suits

This isn’t every suit in the game, not even close, but what these pieces of concept art show is how much work goes into every suit. Further, it shows the incredible detail of some of the suits, which many players already know about thanks to the game’s photo mode.

DLC Suits

As you will know, Marvel’s Spider-Man added nearly a dozen of DLC suits after launch, including the Sam Raimi suit, which was certainly at the top of may wishlists going into the game. And as you can see, Insomniac Games experimented a bit with DLC suits.

Villains + Yuri

As you can see, just as much detail went into each character as one of Spidey’s suits, especially Dr. Octupus and his tentacles. Unfortunately, there’s a bunch of missing villains still — such Mister Negative, the rest of the Sinister Six, Kingpin, Shocker, Taskmaster, Siler Sable, and Tombstone, but hopefully the further we get away from release the more concept art will surface.

Source: Henrique Naspolini, Marco Villalpando, Gavin Goulden, and J Tauson.