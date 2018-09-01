‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps’ Release Date Revealed

The release date for the first Spider-Man DLC called The City That Never Sleeps has been revealed, with the initial expansion available on Oct. 23rd.

PlayStation shared the news of the DLC’s release date Tuesday with a PlayStation Blog post that detailed what’s in The City That Never Sleeps. The DLC consists of three different chapters, with the first becoming available in October while the rest of the content will be released throughout the following months. The first chapter, called The Heist, features Black Cat and has more missions, challenges, enemies, and suits.

#SpiderManPS4’s first DLC drops October 23: //t.co/WMsKI4RNXO Across three chapters, experience new story missions, challenges, enemies, and suits to unlock pic.twitter.com/ORZbRSrcHE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 28, 2018

“The first chapter of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps is Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, and it will be released on October 23,” the PlayStation Blog post said. “As you play the base game, you’ll realize that Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, is back in town and she’s leaving clues around town to toy with Spider-Man. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, she finally reveals herself. Featuring new missions and challenges, as well as a brand new faction of enemies and three additional suits to unlock, you won’t want to miss it.”

While the first chapter in the DLC has a firm release date, the other two don’t yet and are just scheduled to come out sometime in the following months. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars will be out in November, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining following that chapter in December.

The PlayStation Store has been updated to include a listing for the DLC that’s currently priced at $24.99, a price that includes all three chapters. Each chapter can be bought separately for $9.99 as they’re available, but the DLC is also bundled into the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game that comes with preorder content and a physical collectible. The PlayStation Store listing doesn’t offer any more details on the future chapters though, with messages asking players to come back later for more information on the rest of the DLC.

As for DLC beyond The City That Never Sleeps, Insomniac Games said that nothing has been announced yet. The developers added on Twitter that the DLC isn’t finished yet, and responded to concerns from players who criticized the idea of promoting DLC prior to the game’s launch and releasing it months after the game becomes available.

The game went Gold a few weeks ago. The DLC is not launching until late Oct. That is a large gap of development time. It was revealed and planned from the start that we were going to do extra content post-launch. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 28, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man releases on Sept. 7 for the PlayStation 4.