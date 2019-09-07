Marvel’s Spider-Man Fans Celebrate the PS4 Game’s First Anniversary

Sony’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man turned one year old on Saturday. Originally released on September 7, 2018, by Insomniac Games, Sony, and Marvel, the game received rave reviews with a nearly identical score from critics and users on Metacritic and received our Golden Issue Award for the best video game of 2018. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the acclaimed superhero game, those who played it and still play it as well as the game’s creators have been sharing their thoughts and appreciation for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Bryan Intihar, the creative director at Insomniac Games, was one of the first to sound off on Twitter about the game’s first anniversary with a tweet thanking all those involved with the project. This included Insomniac Games, PlayStation, Marvel Games, the cast who contributed to the game’s many memorable characters and its compelling story, and all the players who praised the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Can’t believe it’s been one year since the release of #SpiderManPS4. Thanks to @insomniacgames, @PlayStation, @MarvelGames for making this big kids dream come true, our unbelievable cast for bringing these characters to life, and our amazing fans for their unwavering support! pic.twitter.com/Ms9s85l0YH — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) September 7, 2019

Since its release a year ago, players have been treated to continued DLC releases included paid chapters like the collection called The City That Never Sleeps and free updates that added more suits to the game’s impressive collection of outfits. It’s a stream of content that’s given players reasons to stick with the game and appreciate it even more throughout the year, and it’s all bundled into the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition that’s now available.

If you’re a fan of Marvel’s Spider-Man, take a look at some of the reactions below – ending with a impressive collection of gifs from masterful gif creator SunhiLegend – and consider revisiting the game yourself to commemorate the occasion.

The Raimi Suit

Happy 1st anniversary to Insomniac’s Spider-Man (PS4)! This game gave us the best-looking Raimi suit in any Spider-Man game. pic.twitter.com/Qp7Y1KJ7Gb — No Context Raimi Spider-Man (@NoContextRaimi) September 7, 2019

Unforgettable Memories

Happy One-Year Anniversary of Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4!

A game that gave me so many unforgettable memories. I met so many amazing people on here thanks to this game. Playing it for the first time was a surreal experience, after 2 years of anticipation. Thank you @insomniacgames. pic.twitter.com/no79p3LCq0 — Spider-Punk #GoSeeJoker (@SpiderPunk2003) September 7, 2019

Swing Your Anxieties Away

happy one year anniversary to the release date of my favorite therapist. seriously, if you’re ever lost in your thoughts, hop on Spider-Man PS4, turn on your Spotify, and swing your anxieties away pic.twitter.com/g3LaQKUxgE — ✨ Ian ✨ (@ianmcdonough_) September 7, 2019

Thanks to Insomniac Games

Happy 1 Year anniversary to Spider-Man PS4, thank you @insomniacgames for making this greatness. pic.twitter.com/DRQxp7FuvQ — Reece Lively #JokerGang (@Reece_Lively) September 7, 2019

Happy Birthday!

The World’s Bestest

Hi Spideybro’s, IT IS EXACTLY 1 YEAR SINCE (THE MASTERPIECE) INSOMNIAC’S MARVEL SPIDER-MAN PS4 RELEASED, THE WORLD’S BESTEST SPIDER-MAN GAME EVER TO BE PUT ON STORE SHELVE’S, I’m STILL Playing It These Day’s/RIGHT NOW, ❤️ THIS GAME SO MUCH(PLAYED THIS 36 TIME’S IN TOTAL) pic.twitter.com/cvxK59jft3 — THE ULTIMATE SPIDERMAN FAN (@THEULTIMATESPID) September 7, 2019

Happy One-Year Anniversary

Stylish Moves

Still Playing to This Day

It is now officially 1 year since the release of Spider-man ps4. I still play this game to this day and I still enjoy not only the gameplay but the characters and story as well. This game is everything that I wanted in a spidey game so thank you @insomniacgames for making this. pic.twitter.com/TicbTWvTym — Jonathan porter (@jpmoney1999) September 7, 2019

The Gang’s All Here

Its been a year since Spider-Man PS4 was released! pic.twitter.com/zvfrAPkAsS — MARK (@chrysaf_this) September 7, 2019

Every Marvel’s Spider-Man Gif You Could Need