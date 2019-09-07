Gaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man Fans Celebrate the PS4 Game’s First Anniversary

Sony’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man turned one year old on Saturday. Originally […]

By

Sony’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man turned one year old on Saturday. Originally released on September 7, 2018, by Insomniac Games, Sony, and Marvel, the game received rave reviews with a nearly identical score from critics and users on Metacritic and received our Golden Issue Award for the best video game of 2018. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the acclaimed superhero game, those who played it and still play it as well as the game’s creators have been sharing their thoughts and appreciation for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Bryan Intihar, the creative director at Insomniac Games, was one of the first to sound off on Twitter about the game’s first anniversary with a tweet thanking all those involved with the project. This included Insomniac Games, PlayStation, Marvel Games, the cast who contributed to the game’s many memorable characters and its compelling story, and all the players who praised the game.

Since its release a year ago, players have been treated to continued DLC releases included paid chapters like the collection called The City That Never Sleeps and free updates that added more suits to the game’s impressive collection of outfits. It’s a stream of content that’s given players reasons to stick with the game and appreciate it even more throughout the year, and it’s all bundled into the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition that’s now available.

If you’re a fan of Marvel’s Spider-Man, take a look at some of the reactions below – ending with a impressive collection of gifs from masterful gif creator SunhiLegend – and consider revisiting the game yourself to commemorate the occasion.

