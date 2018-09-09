Marvel Games Explains The Legal Reason There’s A Lockjaw Statue In Spider-Man PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man is brimming with easter eggs. But one of its best, the Lockjaw easter egg, was almost not featured in the game.

According to Marvel Games Creative Director Bill Rosemann, Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games couldn’t include the iconic Wall Street Bull in its faithful recreation of Manhattan — because of “lawyers” — so it asked if it could replace it with a Lockjaw statue, which is how one of the game’s best easter eggs came to be, because naturally Marvel loved the idea.

We weren’t allowed to include the Wall Street Bull because #lawyers, so @insomniacgames asked @ermonacelli & I if they could create a Lockjaw statue in its place & we said “Yes, Please” because #doggos.#SpiderManPS4 #BeGreater //t.co/rQF7EccYf8 — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) September 8, 2018

For those that don’t know: Lockjaw is an Inhuman dog that has the appearance of a lovable, giant bulldog that possesses the ability of teleportation. In other words, the best Marvel character of all-time.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character first appeared in Fantastic Four via #45 in December 1965, and serves the Inhuman Royal Family as their escort and loyal protector.

Marvel provides the following description of the character:

“Ever since he was a puppy, Lockjaw has been a faithful, fuzzy companion to the Inhuman royal family. Since being exposed to Terrigen mists, he gained the ability to teleport across time and space. He kindly requests that you play fetch with him.”

So, the next time you’re playing Marvel’s Spider-Man, make sure to stop by the ol’ statue of Lockjaw and break out that photo mode.

