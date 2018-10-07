‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fan Recreates Homecoming Poster In Photo Mode

Last month, we wrote about how one Marvel’s Spider-Man player recreated Spider-Man 2099’s first comic cover with the game’s photo mode.

Now, another fan — once again via the power of the game’s awesome photo mode — has recreated Spider-Man: Homecoming’s official poster.

Obviously, the recreated poster doesn’t feature Iron Man — who isn’t in the game — but it does feature the Stark Suit (Homecoming Suit), the Avengers Tower, and a pretty similar backdrop and recreation of Spidey’s pose.

You can see the comparison for yourself, below:

As you can see, it isn’t a one-for-one faithful recreation, but given the limitations of the photo mode, it’s pretty darn impressive effort by Reddit user EXPOED. Photoshop the Homecoming logo and Iron Man in there, and at quick glance, they would be indistinguishable, except for maybe the differences in the Avengers Tower.

As you may know, you unlock the Stark Suit pretty early on in the game, or in other words, you can wear it for almost the entire game if you’d like. It seems to be a fan-favorite of many, and I personally rocked it for awhile, until I unlocked the Negative suit that is.

