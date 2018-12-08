The Detail of The ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Scarlet Spider Suit Is Amazing

Despite being snubbed at The Game Awards 2018, we can all agree that Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best games of 2018. And part of what makes it so special is Insomniac Games’ meticulous attention and dedication to the smaller details. Whether it’s through stuffing the game with thoughtful easter eggs or recording different audio logs for when Peter Parker is swinging through Manhattan, Marvel’s Spider-Man is a game that appreciates and revels in detail.

One of the most impressive examples of this is Insomniac Games’ fastidious approach when it comes to creating suits for Peter Parker to adorn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While they’re only a few moments in the game that spotlight the attention to detail that every suit has, the photo mode really highlights what was obviously very much a labor of love.

Taking to Reddit, “PlatinumWalton” shared yet another example of the crazy suit detail in the game, this time courtesy of the original Scarlet Spider suit.

Aesthetically, the original Scarlet Spider suit is far from the coolest looking outfit Peter Parker can rock in the game. But that doesn’t mean Insomniac Games cut corners when it came to creating it. And the result is a screenshot that looks like it was almost taken straight out of real-life from a professional photographer’s camera.

I’m personally not a fan of the Scarlet Spider suit, though I appreciate that it looks like an actual suit a very poor (but intelligent and dedicated) Peter Parker could come up with. There’s just something about it that reminds me of aerobic fitness in the 90s, which isn’t something I want to be reminded of during an intense cutscene of Spidey fighting Rhino. Maybe that’s just me, though.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more news and coverage on the open-world game, as well as all things Spidey, click here.

For those that don’t know: the game’s third and final DLC — Silver Lining — is poised to arrive sometime this month. Insomniac Games has yet to reveal it, but expect it, and words of what suits will be added, to arrive soon.