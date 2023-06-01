Marvel's Spider-Man Voice Actor Yuri Lowenthal Calls Into the Spider-Verse an All-Time Favorite Movie

Yuri Lowenthal has been in the Spider-Verse for years now, and as both an actor and a fan, he seems to be really enjoying that experience. The Ben 10 star played Peter Parker in the 2018 video game Spider-Man, and followed it up in Midnight Sons. And earlier this week at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere, Lowenthal said that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of his favorite films, praising the animated landmark ahead of the release of its sequel tomorrow. He's in good company, with DC Studios chief James Gunn recently revealing that he thinks Into the Spider-Verse is the best comic book movie ever made.

The star, whose Spider-Man 2 trailer dropped earlier this week, was already celebrating that game with a black Spider-Man hoodie on the red carpet, reflecting the main costume worn by his character in the upcoming game. He said that he expected fans of the franchise to enjoy the game as much as he hoped to enjoy the Spider-Verse sequel.

"I love it," Lowenthal told ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine. "That first movie is one of my favorite movies of all time, so I have such high hopes for this, but everything I've heard is, I'm not disappointed. I can't wait."

As far as his own version of Spider-Man making a cameo in the film, he was fairly tight-lipped.

"I guess you're going to have to go see the movie to see if I'm in it, in it," Lowenthal said. "All I know is that my son has been watching the Indian Spider-Man trailer on a loop."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd.

Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.