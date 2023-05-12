New Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Update Isn't Great News for Mass Effect Fans

A new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf update out of EA isn't the greatest news for Mass Effect fans eagerly anticipating the next Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by some, and Mass Effect 5 by others. Whatever you call the new Mass Effect game, don't expect to play it anytime soon. EA hasn't said a peep about the long-awaited next installment in the sci-fi RPG series, however, it did just provide an update on the release of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, BioWare's most imminent game, which in turn provided some insight into when the next Mass Effect will release.

EA this week confirmed its lineup of games for fiscal year 2024, and it did not include Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which means the new Dragon Age game won't be releasing anytime between now and March 2024. In other words, the earliest it can now release is April 1, 2024.

What does this have to do with the new Mass Effect? Well, the new Mass Effect is in pre-production with a small team while most of BioWare works on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. And this won't change until the new Dragon Age game is out. In other words, the more Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gets pushed back, the more production of the new Mass Effect gets pushed back, which means it gets further and further away from releasing.

Hypothetically, if Dragon Age: Dreadwolf releases next year, then the earliest the new Mass Effect will likely release is 2027. This is the earliest it will release as it assumes the game will have a three-year development cycle in full production. All the context considered, this seems a bit ambitious, which means a 2028 or even a 2029 release seems more likely. And if the game's development goes anything like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, then a 2030 release or beyond is certainly on the table.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When do you think the new Mass Effect game will release? Were you disappointed to hear Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won't be releasing this fiscal year?