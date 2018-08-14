This Mass Effect 2 Grunt Cosplay Looks Just Like A Screenshot

The original Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare was nothing short of iconic with an incredibly loyal fanbase in its stead. Though we have long since said our farewells to Commander Shepard, but the fight for survival against the Reapers will forever live in our hearts. But it wasn’t just the story that enraptured us. The characters as well were enthralling and one of those characters is our beloved Tank Baby, Grunt.

Cosplay is a phenemenal way for fans to show off their love for their favourite faces in beloved games and that’s just what cosplayer Elisabeth Erring did with her Krogran glory. With a Bachelor’s degree in mask and hair design, her skill shines through with this insanely detailed cosplay – full body and all! For a species as massive as the Krogan, that’s no easy feat:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post shared by Elisabeth Erring (@bettcanard) on Aug 11, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

A post shared by Elisabeth Erring (@bettcanard) on Jun 14, 2018 at 9:56am PDT

A post shared by Elisabeth Erring (@bettcanard) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

Incredible! Elisabeth goes by ‘Bettcanard’ on Instagram where you can find even more of her incredible work. There’s even an adorable video of her Grunt and a fellow Mass Effect cosplayer holding hands. It’s precious and honestly we’re so floored by the talent that we can’t wait to see even more!

Need a little refresher about our treasured Tank Baby that first made his debut in BioWare’s Mass Effect 2? You can learn more about the “perfect” Krogan from Okeer below thanks to the game’s official Wiki:

“Grunt is a genetically engineered krogan super soldier. Bred and educated in a tank, he was intended to exemplify the best traits of the krogan, and help reinvigorate his species. In the meantime, he fights alongside Commander Shepard to satisfy his natural desire for violence.”

What do you think about the latest Mass Effect cosplay? Spot on or do you think you could do better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! For even more cosplay goodness, you can check out our community hub right here for tons more creative interpretations from some of the coolest franchises out there.

If you like BioWare, feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy, She’s obsessed!