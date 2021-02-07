Mass Effect's Commander Shepard Reacts to Legendary Edition Trailer With Touching Message

In case you missed it, Mass Effect Legendary Edition developer BioWare recently revealed the remastered collection's release date with a new, beefy trailer showing off just what sorts of upgrades players can expect when the title launches on May 14th. Jennifer Hale, the voice actor that portrays the female voice of protagonist Commander Shepard, reacted to the trailer with a particularly touching message about the prominent inclusion of her version of the character.

Essentially, this is kind of a big deal as when the Mass Effect trilogy of titles first released, the male version of Commander Shepard typically stood front and center in the marketing. "Oh my goodness, I'm just sitting here ugly crying because I am just so moved," Hale states. "I've been watching this trailer for the Legendary Edition of Mass Effect over and over, and FemShep's on it, and it's amazing."

"And listen, huge shout out to Mark [Meer, the voice of the male Commander Shepard]," Hale continues, "you know I love you. Just, this is beautiful, and I'm so grateful. You guys are the best, and to be a part of this is the greatest thing in the world."

As noted above, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 14th. The PS4 and Xbox One versions include forward compatibility -- as in, you can play them on -- the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming remastered collection right here.

