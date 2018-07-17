McFarlane Toys, Cuphead Makers Partner Up For New Toy Sets

Just days before San Diego Comic-Con, the creator of Spawn has managed to make a deal with the Devil.

McFarlane Toys has announced that it has partnered up with the creators of the hit boss-battling adventure Cuphead to create new playsets as part of its Construction Set portfolio lineup. The first sets are set to be available in 2019, with yet-to-be-announced scenarios taken straight from the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s easy to get lost in the visuals of this game… that’s how stunning it is!” said Todd McFarlane, Owner and CEO of McFarlane Toys. “Studio MDHR has created a world that is gorgeous and unique, and we can’t wait to make toys just as beautiful as the game they are based on.”

The company has noted that it intends to stay true to the “incredible detail” of the hit Steam/PC and Xbox One game, complete with its 1930’s hand-drawn art style. “Each Construction Set will focus on Cuphead, Mugman and the game’s iconic bosses, incorporating memorable scenes from all across Inkwell Isle, where the game takes place. The Construction Sets will range from around 100 to 300 pieces.”

There’s no word yet on how much each of the sets will set you back, but we could know more information in the months ahead. However, if you’re at San Diego Comic-Con this week, you can actually catch a glimpse at some of the prototypes behind the Construction Sets. They’ll be on display from July 18-22 at the Diamond Comics booth, #2401. Other updates regarding the sets will also be made through the official McFarlane Toys page, as well as social media channels.

We’re already dreaming of the best sets that will be available. For instance, we’re pretty sure the battle against Floral Fury would make for a good setting. There are also a few more to consider, such as the fight with Captain Brineybeard and his monstrous boat; the full-on skirmish with King Dice on his roulette board; and the full-on seagoing encounter with Cala Maria. Of course, what McFarlane Toys decides should be a must for full-on Cuphead fans. We can’t wait to set these up around the office!

Cuphead is available now for Xbox One and PC/Steam. It’s also getting additional DLC down the road, introducing the Legendary Chalice as a playable character!