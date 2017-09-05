Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Resurrects The Series’ Most Underrated Games This Summer

Get ready for another dose of old-school fun this summer, because Capcom has just announced Mega Man Legacy Collection 2!

The first Mega Man Legacy Collection, which was released in early 2016, included the series' full NES lineup (Mega Man through Mega Man 6) as well as a challenge mode, museum, and other goodies. The package generally got high marks for its top-notch emulation and loving presentation, but some were a bit irked the collection didn't include the entire classic Mega Man series.

Well, Legacy Collection 2 makes up for that, as it includes that sometimes-forgotten later games in the series (Mega Man 7 through Mega Man 10). For those who lost track of the franchise after the 8-bit era, Mega Man 7 originally appeared on the SNES, Mega Man 8 was for the PSOne, and Mega Man 9 and 10 were released digitally on various platforms in 2008 and 2010. Here's how Capcom describes these underrated classics:

Mega Man 7 introduces new concepts to the classic series such as an in-game store, which allows you to purchase helpful items with bolts you'll find throughout the game. Pits aren't a problem when you have a Beat Whistle to summon Mega Man's friendly bird ally and save you from your fall! On top of the big visual jump from 8-bit to 16-bit with this entry, Mega Man 7 also introduces a new rival for the Blue Bomber, a mysterious robot named Bass and his robotic wolf companion, Treble.

Mega Man 8 jumps into the 32-bit era with a vibrant splash, bringing even greater detail to animations and sprites and introducing voice acting to the series for the first time. Jump (jump!), slide (slide!) and shoot your way through gorgeous and unique levels in Mega Man's quest to put a stop to Dr. Wily's evil plans. Experience an epic, intergalactic story that tells the tale of Duo, a robot from space in search of an insidious power source known as Evil Energy, via fully animated and "famously" voiced cutscenes.

Mega Man 9 sparked a retro revolution with a return to the series' 8-bit roots. In a shocking twist, it seems like Dr. Light's robots have gone berserk, landing Dr. Light in jail! Dr. Wily claims he's blameless, but you just know he's up to no good. It's up to Mega Man to save the day with classic gameplay that brings it back to basics, while keeping some modern flourishes like a helpful in-game store. Plus, play as Mega Man's eternal rival, Proto Man, or take on an additional robot master, Fake Man, in bonus add-on content included with MMLC2.

Mega Man 10 sees another rival joins the cast alongside Proto Man, adding Bass as a playable character in a challenging 8-bit quest to put an end to the "Roboenza" epidemic (or in Bass' case, prove that he's the strongest robot). Once you've busted the out-of-control Robot Masters in the main story, take on the challenging Mega Man Killers in their own unique stages that originally released as DLC and come included in this collection. Claim their weapons as your own for permanent use in Mega Man's story in the main game!

As before, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will include a museum and challenges, as well as new casual-friendly options like extra armor and additional checkpoint saves.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on August 8, 20XX…er, 2017.