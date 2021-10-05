New Metal Gear Solid Rumor Has Bad News for Kojima Fans

A new Metal Gear Solid rumor has bad news for Hideo Kojima fans. It’s been six years since Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the latest mainline Metal Gear Solid game. Since then, Hideo Kojima left Konami behind, formed Kojima Productions, and released Death Stranding in 2019. Depending on what rumor or leak you’re reading, Kojima is currently busy working on Death Stranding 2, a new Silent Hill game with Konami and PlayStation, and an Xbox game. Obviously, all of this can’t be true, and it’s possible none of it is true as well. Whatever the case, whatever Kojima releases next, there will be millions lining up to play it.

All of that said, a new rumor claims that Hideo Kojima is not currently working on Metal Gear Solid, which is rumored to be the subject of a revival, though there are conflicting reports on whether this will be via a remake of a previous game, a reboot, or with Metal Gear Solid 6.

The rumor comes the way of industry leaker Millie A, whose reputation as a reliable and reputable industry insider has been growing in 2021, particularly after relaying word of Marvel’s Wolverine before it was announced.

According to Millie A, Konami President Hideki Hayakawa “understands the history/business of the franchise and believes the game will sell better with Kojima attached to project in some capacity.” That said, Kojima is apparently not working on the series return as its director, like he has in the past, but his involvement as a creative consultant. In other words, he’s being looped in to offer his advice and blessing, which is more than nothing, but far from the role the visionary had previously.

On the surface level, everything here makes sense, except it avoids addressing the fact that Konami and Kojima, at least publically, aren’t on good terms. In fact, as far as know, they are on horrible terms, and thus it’s hard to imagine the two working together.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. If any implicated party provides any type of comment or statement, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And of course, if the source in question provides an update or any additional insight, the story will be updated with everything you need to know.