Metal Gear Solid Publisher Addresses Possibility of More Remakes

There may be room for more Metal Gear Solid remakes in the future. The Metal Gear Solid series is widely regarded as one of the best franchises in the gaming medium thanks to how it uniquely leverages the technology and format of a video game to do mind boggling stuff. It's a really special series thanks to Hideo Kojima's out of the box-style thinking and has some really poignant storytelling. However, the series is largely pretty hard to play on modern consoles. Xbox has Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 readily available due to backward compatibility, but you can't play the first or fourth games in the series due to the fact they never came to Xbox.

With that said, Konami recently announced it was remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, something that's very exciting to fans because it will make the game more accessible and give it a modern coat of paint. The story, cast, and other core things are expected to remain the same, so players will just get a modernized version of the classic game. When speaking to IGN, Konami didn't rule out remakes for other Metal Gear Solid games. The team seems to be focused on this game first and foremost, choosing the third game since it's canonically the first game in the series timeline. With that said, Konami noted that it will be listening to what the players demand and apply that feedback accordingly. It's unclear if Konami has any plans to remake these games in chronological order or if it would just go make whatever game fans want to see most.

Either way, it seems like Metal Gear Solid is back. Konami has plans to keep the IP active and is listening to the fans, something that it arguably has not done in many, many years. Whether or not this new remake will be good remains to be seen, but it's a strong start.

What Metal Gear Solid game do you want to see remade? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.