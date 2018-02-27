Metal Gear Survive Is Dead On Arrival On Steam And In the U.K.

Metal Gear Survive launched last week, after spending months being ridiculed by hardcore fans of the Metal Gear series. Still, Konami thought that releasing the game would be worth a shot, in the hopes of generating a big multiplayer hit alongside its mobile success. But, boy, it didn’t get it.

While U.S. sales numbers for the game have yet to be unveiled, we’ve learned of its first week of sales on both Steam and in the United Kingdom. And, suffice to say, things aren’t looking too good.

First off, over in the U.K., the PlayStation 4 version of the game didn’t fare well on the charts at all. That version ended up in the number 13 spot, and accounted for 68 percent of overall sales. The Xbox One version only got as high as 33 percent.

That said, more specific sales numbers indicate a bit of a failure. Survive somehow managed to sell 85 percent less copies in its debut week than Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, a spin-off produced by Platinum Games that was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago. Ouch.

If that’s not painful enough, those numbers also indicate that Survive sold roughly five percent as much as Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain during the same first week sales period. That indicates a low amount of interest in this particular entry of the franchise.

As for Steam, GFK Chart-Track analyst Daniel Ahmad has pointed out that the numbers haven’t really reflected well for the game at all. He noted that the game’s digital sales are okay, but the amount of concurrent players engaging with players is a bit on the low side. He didn’t say how low, but considering that it’s the game’s launch week, that’s…not good news.

The game as a whole landed outside the top 50 sellers on Steam, indicating probably the biggest multiplayer failure since LawBreakers. It’d be fascinating to see which game has the lower audience count at this point.

Again, U.S. sales numbers haven’t been pointed out yet, but we can probably expect this game to be on the low side, due to lack of interest…or, for that matter, reasoning as to why the game came out in the first place.

Metal Gear Survive is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Resetera for the details!)