Metal Wolf Chaos Officially Announced With New Trailer

Devolver Digital promised weird for their E3 2018 experience, and weird they delivered. With a delectably eclectic conference and a few key titles revealed, many fans that were hoping for the iconic Metal Wolf Chaos series to make it to the west finally have their dreams realised. Now players of the previously exclusive to Japan title can’t let freedom reign once more as President Michael Wilson.

According to the developers:

“The country is in peril as President Michael Wilson defends the nation against a full-scale rebellion lead by Vice-President Richard Hawk and the mechanized legions he commands. As the 47th President of the United States, it is your sworn duty to take your country back by any means necessary and end this unjust coup d’etat! Battle in your advanced mech – armed to the teeth – across iconic American landscapes including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Grand Canyon, and the front steps of the White House.”

The title isn’t hugely well-known due to the fact that it was an Xbox exclusive in Japan back in 2004, but the incredible storyline following the fictional 47th President of the United States, Michael Richard Hawk, as comes face to face with the ultimate betrayal. Scorned by his nefarious Vice President Richard Hawk, the storyline took some pretty freaking weird turns but because of that – charmed gamers everywhere despite its locational limitations.

A western release was even teased a few years ago by Devolver themselves, but any further news was completely kept under wraps – at least until now. Now we’ve got the game many were hoping for and for those that haven’t had a chance to check it out yet can – because it … is … amazing.

The team added in their official YouTube description:

“FromSoftware originally released Metal Wolf Chaos in December 2004, appearing exclusively on the original Xbox and only in Japan. The game went on to become somewhat of a legend as it was hard to acquire and even harder to play outside of Japan. Devolver Digital and FromSoftware have partnered together with developer General Arcade to modernize Metal Wolf Chaos with updates to the game including upgraded visual fidelity, refined controls and gameplay, a new save system, and 4K + 16:9 support for modern displays.”

We don’t have a release date at this time but we do know that it will be dropping later this year for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players.