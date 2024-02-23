Epic Mickey Rebrushed's Announcement Is Actually Great News for Metroid Prime 4 Fans

This week, during the Nintendo Direct, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a remake of Epic Mickey, was announced. This is obviously great news for fans of Epic Mickey, but it is also great news for Metroid fans on Nintendo Switch looking forward to the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4. While the two are unrelated, the announcement of the former does interestingly combine with a rumor about the latter.

As we relayed last week, there is an old rumor that Metroid Prime 4 was going to get a big marketing campaign this year, presumably because it is going to release this year. The rumor comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who cast doubt on the information at the time by noting the information is dated. Here is exactly what he said the other week:

"It's a source that got a lot of other stuff right," said Grubb while speaking about digging through his old contact list trying to remember why he thought something with Metroid was going to happen this year. "We'll see about this, and this stuff could have changed obviously... they mentioned 'hey, they are trying to get something put together for a big Metroid marketing campaign that will probably drop around May 2024'. So, hey, this is probably not going to pan out because this tidbit I got is very old now, and things have probably changed since then."

What does this have to with Epic Mickey: Rebrushed? Well, according to Grubb, this same source told him about Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. In other words, the source is legit. Now it is still possible plans have changed, but as Grubb notes, he is now more confident the long-awaited Nintendo Switch game will resurface this year. Whether it will or not, remains to be seen, but Metroid fans have more reason than ever to expect to see this long-awaited game soon, which is something they've never had.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. We are deep in the rumor mill at this point. So far, Nintendo has not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.