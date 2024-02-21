Epic Mickey Remake Announced for Nintendo Switch

A new remake of the classic platformer Epic Mickey has been announced for Nintendo Switch. Originally released on Nintendo Wii back in 2010, Epic Mickey garnered a fair amount of praise from fans and critics. It went on to later receive a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, which came to virtually every platform in 2012. Since that time, the Epic Mickey series has been on ice and seemed unlikely to ever return. Fortunately for fans who have continued to hold out hope, the original entry in the series is now making a comeback later in 2024.

Announced as part of Nintendo's new Partner Direct, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed was fully revealed in a new trailer. This remake of Epic Mickey is said to feature graphical improvements to go along with other enhancements that haven't yet been detailed. For the time being, a specific release date for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed hasn't been announced, but it is said to be landing on Nintendo Switch at some point before this year comes to a close.

"Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories," says Rebrushed's official description. "Play the 2010 classic along with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii console. Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse's abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more. For fans of the original and new fans alike get ready for an adventure of truly 'epic' proportions when Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches on Nintendo Switch this year."

Infamously, Epic Mickey was meant to be comprised of a trilogy of games but the series ended after only two mainline installments. Not long after Epic Mickey 2 came about, developer Junction Point Studios was shut down, which ended any potential for a third entry. To see that Epic Mickey is now returning raises hopes once again that this series could have a revival, but such a return likely hinges on Rebrushed being a big success.

