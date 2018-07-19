Microsoft Reaches $10 Billion In Gaming Revenue For the Year

For those of you that think Microsoft may be in trouble compared to the stellar sales of the PlayStation brand, you may want to get a good look at these stats.

Based on numbers that were revealed with the company’s financial report earlier today, it revealed that it has managed to cross $10 billion in annual gaming revenue for the year. In fact, the grand total came in around $10.3 billion, a 14 percent increase over last year’s $9.05 billion.

In addition, Xbox software and services revenue managed to increase 36 percent over the previous year thanks to a stellar lineup of hit third-party titles. Not only that but Sea of Thieves and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have turned out to be proven hits with millions of copies sold.

Microsoft also noted that there are now 57 million Xbox Live subscribers across Xbox One, Windows 10 and mobile devices, a huge increase over the previous year. The Games With Gold program has obviously been a big help; and other deals, like the company’s Ultimate Game Sale, are lending a hand as well.

Information about the Game Pass wasn’t given out during the report, but it’s still performing admirably. And if you’re not on board yet, Microsoft has a great deal going where you can get three months for the price of one and give it a try.

So it looks like Microsoft is doing just fine when it comes to gaming business. Sure, it’s still a little behind Sony with system sales and not as many hit first-party games, but it’s holding steady and should ride out the rest of the year in style. The company already announced a huge batch of games for Gamescom, so hopefully that will give us a clue as to what 2018 holds, as well as what’s on tap for 2019.

In the meantime, definitely give that Ultimate Game Sale a look. Xbox Live Gold members actually score additional savings off the already marked down prices and there are a lot of great games to go around, such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Injustice 2 and more. With over 700 titles up and grabs, there’s something for everyone!