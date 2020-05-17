Hellboy Creator Reveals Amazing Pokemon Sketches

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has posted several new sketches showing off his take on various Pokemon. Over the last few weeks, Mike Mignola has captivated fans by posting sketches of everything from his own classic creation Hellboy to takes on other classic monsters like Godzilla and Ultraman. Earlier today, he posted his take on another set of popular monsters - this time from the Pokemon franchise. Mignola noted on his Instagram page that his daughter asked her to draw some Pokemon, so he obliged by drawing a sketch of Bulbasaur and another featuring both Weezing and Slowbro.

While Mignola's mix of eldritch horror and folklore might not seem like a natural fit with the Pokemon franchise, many fans know that there's a hidden layer of horror lurking just under the surface of many Pokemon. The Pokedex is filled with frightening entries, and the Pokemon Company even once hired Japanese horror master Junji Ito to draw horrifying takes on several Ghost-type Pokemon. The Pokemon franchise is one step away from a horror franchise, and Mignola is the perfect artist to capture these monster's creepiness.

Like all of Mignola's work, these pieces are absolutely stunning and fantastically capture the feeling of the Pokemon while emphasizing their unnatural strangeness. For instance, Slowbro's eyes are pupil-less and the Shellder on its tail looks a bit more sinister as it stares menacingly off into the distance. While Mignola's take on Bulbasaur is decidedly more cute, there's just something a bit off about the Kanto Starter Pokemon, which fits right in with the haunting beauty that often graces Mignola's work.

View this post on Instagram My daughter wanted me to do some Pokémon so here you go— A post shared by Mike Mignola (@artofmm) on May 17, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Mignola (@artofmm) on May 17, 2020 at 3:42pm PDT

Mignola tends to post sketches in bunches, so don't be surprised if even more Pokemon appear on his Instagram in the coming days. Mignola has also auctioned off some of his recent sketches for charity, so don't be surprised if you get a chance to make one of these beautiful sketches yours.

