Minecraft Announces New Batman DLC World

Minecraft has announced a new Batman DLC that will bring Batman, Joker, and Gotham City to the game. Minecraft is one of the biggest games on the planet, if not the biggest of them all. Objectively speaking, it is the best selling game of all time by a large margin and is on just about every modern platform you can imagine. It has inspired countless people to use their imagination and build whatever they can think of and the game has only continued to give players the tools to do such a thing. However, in recent years, Minecraft has also started to offer new experiences for those who either want a change of pace or maybe aren't the most skilled at crafting a perfect little world. This has come via worlds which are pre-built maps that sometimes even have stories, quests, or other additional layers beyond the typical Minecraft gameplay loop. Earlier this year, Minecraft got a SpongeBob SquarePants world that replicated the world of Bikini Bottom with quests that recreated iconic moments from the series.

Now, Minecraft is adding a brand new DLC world that lets you play as Batman and roam around Gotham City to stop various villains. Batman is joined by sidekicks like Robin and will be able to go up against Joker, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and even solve puzzles from The Riddler. It appears that the Batmobile is even drivable in this DLC. The Minecraft Batman DLC will be available to purchase on October 18th, so you can play it very soon. You can view the announcement below.

The trailer makes the DLC look incredibly expansive and layered with things to do. As of right now, it's unclear how much this Minecraft Batman DLC will cost, but if it's like the SpongeBob DLC, it will probably be under $10. Either way, with Gotham Knights on the horizon, there's a lot of great Batman gaming content to dive into this month.

