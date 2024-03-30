Minecraft May Be Getting a Native PS5 Version

Minecraft has had all kinds of different versions throughout the years given how many platforms it's come to, but one thing it doesn't have right now is a native PlayStation 5 version. The PlayStation edition of the game that people play right now is actually the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft played via backwards compatibility, so PlayStation players are missing out on some of the enhancements that PlayStation 5 upgrades have given games over the years. That discrepancy between versions and platforms may be remedied sometime soon, however, as it's now been uncovered that there might be a native PlayStation 5 version of Minecraft in the works.

News of this supposed PS5 version of Minecraft comes from the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account which keeps up with things going on behind the scenes within the PlayStation Store. As the name suggests, these updates shared by the account typically deal with the sizes of new PlayStation games, but sometimes, they hint at new versions of games and demos.

The former was shared by PlayStation Game Size this week with a "PS5 Version" tweet. The account typically doesn't have info regarding when these things will be released, so there's no telling when the PS5 version of Minecraft will be out, assuming it is indeed in the works.

Minecraft PS5 Upgrade?

PS5 Version ✅ pic.twitter.com/27rvsvSF37 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 29, 2024

Whether or not this PS5 version of Minecraft is actually happening is one thing, but the better question is what would be included in a native PS5 version of the game compared to what's in the current PS4 version? For context, the Xbox Series X|S consoles benefit from Game Boosting tech which improves performance to a degree, but the real difference between the two versions of the game is the fact that Xbox Series X|S users have an options for 4k resolution. That's not offered on the PS4 version but would presumably be supported if an when a PS5 version of Minecraft is released.

Beyond that feature, there's not too big aa difference between the platforms since Mojang has largely kept Minecraft versions similar over the years save for Bedrock vs. Java. The Xbox versions of Minecraft don't technically sport Xbox Series X|S upgrades either. New ratings for the game spotted on ratings boards months ago suggested that a new Xbox Series X|S version might be in the works, but Microsoft dismissed those speculations, so the same could be true for this PS5 version news.

Of course, the holy grail for any new versions of Minecraft on the Xbox or PlayStation would be ray-tracing. That's a feature often reserved for PC versions of games, but both the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have means to support ray-tracing, and the feature even popped up briefly in some previews of Xbox updates, but it's no officially in the game just yet.