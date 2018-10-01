‘Minecraft’ Would “Love” PS4 Cross-Play

With Sony finally lifting up the gates on cross-platform play with the PlayStation 4 between other consoles, developers are rethinking the accessibilty of their games. With Minecraft having such an incredible community, the addition of cross-play would be an amazing feature to give to creative gamers.

With PlayStation 4 currently playtesting cross-play with the popular battle royale game Fortnite, Microsoft has issued a statement regarding whether or not that will open up the playable gates for the blocky franchise:

“We believe in giving gamers the opportunity to play the games they want with the people they want. Whether that means working with our partners to deliver cross-network play with games like ‘Rocket League’ and ‘Fortnite’ or enabling cross-device play with the likes of Minecraft, we are supportive of new scenarios that enable more people to play and have fun together while gaming. We would love to bring players on PlayStation 4 into our Minecraft ecosystem as well but have nothing further to share at this time.”

The Minecraft team is one of many in the past week that have discussed making their games more accessible regardless of platform, though it will be quite some time before we see any of those motions take affect.

Just earlier this week Activision reached out to IGN to discuss the possibility of cross-play with their franchises such as Destiny 2, Overwatch, and Call of Duty. When on the topic of opening up those gates between platforms, they mentioned “We’ve had a great experience with cross-play for Hearthstone on other platforms and have witnessed how compelling it can be for our community,” a spokesperson said.

They added, “There’s still a lot of work to do on both our side and the platform side to understand whether cross-play might be integrated into our other games, so we’ll be watching the upcoming test and will assess what the potential impact of this feature would be for our players and our games.”

Needless to say, the industry is definitely rethinking their stance on breaking down platform barriers. With Sony’s staunch stance against cross-platform play up until this point, it was difficult for studios to want to even fight that battle but games like Rocket League and Fortnite have paved the way!