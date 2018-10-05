‘Mistborn’ Author Wants CD Projekt RED to Make His Game

When the author of The Witcher novels hit CD Projekt RED with a new set of payment demands despite his previous agreement with the studio, the development team fought back with a contract that he himself signed when he handed the property over. Now another author is adding his series to the list for CD Projet RED to work their magic with, he even joked he’d let them take it for free in light of the recent legal battle.

With the studio taking The Witcher series to new heights of popularity, it’s understandable that other authors would love their worlds brought into a new medium of entertainment as well. That’s where Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn series comes to play and a joke that he would gladly hand it over:

“You guys might find this amusing. I read this threat last night at about 3:00, and came REALLY close to posting, “Dear CD Projekt. You can have the Mistborn rights, if you want them…” But this was looking like it would explode as a thread, and I REALLY didn’t want to wake up to several hundred replies in my inbox. I have work to do today…

In all seriousness, I’d love to do something with CDPR. They’ve made by far the best book-to-video game adaptations ever. It’s the sort of thing the rest of us salivate over–if for the simple reason that the entire genre (books, film, and games) benefit from something high-quality on the market like the Witcher games.”

He added, “I would seriously consider giving CD Project Red the rights to my books for free, because the overall cultural impact that a great story adaptation can have is enormous. Though…I suspect they’re done dealing with self-important fantasy authors, and are likely more interested in creating their own new IPs.”

So far CD Projekt RED hasn’t made any announcement of having interest in this endeavor and it’s safe to assume that they have their hands full with Cyberpunk 2077, but we know we wouldn’t say no to a new fantasy series from the developers once the main work has wrapped on the upcoming futuristic RPG.

As for Mistborn itself, it is a series of incredible fantasy novels published by Tor Books that takes place in a region called the Final Empire on Scardrial. In a world of conquest and divine power, the series has continued to garner praise and adoration from its readers. It’s extensive but if anybody could pull of a game adaptation, it would be RED.

