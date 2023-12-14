Mortal Kombat 1 Releases Quan Chi Alongside Huge New Update

Quan Chi, the second DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1, has today arrived on the game's roster alongside a substantial new update. For those who purchased the Kombat Pack or Premium Edition of MK1, Quan Chi has now become playable in early access prior to his official launch next week. If you're holding off to snag Quan Chi on his own, though, a major new patch is live now for all players that includes some major balance changes.

As a whole, this new update for Mortal Kombat 1 includes tweaks of some sort to just about every character in the game. Omni-Man, in particular, has received the most overhauls as NetherRealm has continued to fine-tune the first DLC fighter for MK1. Beyond this, the Quan Chi update also fixes a ton of bugs that have been found in Invasions, Practice Mode, and online multiplayer. This is easily one of the largest patches that MK1 has received so far and should shift the title's meta quite substantially.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Mortal Kombat 1 update, you can view them at the bottom of the page.

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI, adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader & Text to Speech functionality

Visual improvements to several Brutalities

Added Quan Chi Roster Character

Added Khameleon Kameo Character (Available 1/16/24)

Added Slay Bells Finisher, available in Seasonal Fatality Bundle

Added Winter Wonderland Variant to The Gateway Arena, available for free to all players

Added Holiday skins for Kitana, General Shao, and Reptile

Rounds to Win can now be increased to 5 in Gameplay Settings

Adjusted ticking sound effects Audio when timer is below 10 in a round

Fixed rare cloth physics issue that could occur when switching fighters on Character Select screen

Fixed a rare issue where tagged moves that could incorrectly displayed after rapid player inputs

Challenges are no longer highlighted for DLC characters that are not unlocked

Fixed issues that could cause some Brutalities to not trigger if the attack interrupts a Fatal Blow or armored attack

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Tournament Mode to become unresponsive when loading a match if Arena Select is turned off in Tournament Settings

Fixed rare crashes that could occur by signing out of profiles at specific timing

Fixed a rare issue where AI could get stuck ducking after dodging certain attacks

Fixed an issue that could cause edited Kontrols in a local match as player 2 to sometimes not apply until after the match is restarted

Fixed visual issues when a player is hit by Story Mode Boss version of Shang Tsung's Injection

Fixed a rare issue that could cause playback errors on Replays

Fixed instances that could cause visual issues, unresponsiveness, or crashes when playing various modes while the game is installing

Adjusted health values during final fight of Chapter 15 of Story Mode to always be at 1000 health no matter which character was chosen

Fixed a rare issue that could cause damage scaling to reset if an opponent is hit by certain Kameo Ambush attacks at same frame the Main Fighter was recovering from performing certain attacks

Fixed issue could cause follow up attacks to not be performed if you hit a Main Fighter & a Kameo at the same time

Fixed rare face animation issues that could happen during Tie Round, Match Extended, or when a round win happens from a trade

Fixed issue that was causing long lasting visual effects (e.g. Tremor Crystal Armor) to become erroneously hidden when special cancelling certain moves

Fixed issue that could cause some reflected projectiles to be able to hit multiple characters

Fixed a rare issue where inputting a Kameo Ambush Attack & Fatal Blow at specific timing could cause an attack interruption to occur

Online

During Ranked Matchmaking you are now presented with information about the match connection with the option to decline before proceeding

Fixed several issues that could lead to the game to become unresponsive while in King of the Hill online mode

Fixed an issue where incorrect stats could be reported for a match if both players quit a Kombat League match at the same time

Fixed issue that could cause Ranked stats to sometimes incorrectly display within Kareer Stats

Kameos will no longer sometimes flash as if they were hit when a Quitality occurs

Invasions

Fixed visual issue with Exploding Demon sometimes disappearing instantly when defeated

Fixed visual issues with Omni-Man's cape & Nitara's wings when entering & leaving portals

Fixed visual obstruction that occurs when finishing "Hide" Encounter in Shang Tsung's Laboratory

Fixed issues that could occur when repeatedly changing speeds while moving on stairs

Fixed visual issues that could occur when traveling from Shang Tsung's Laboratory to Tarkatan Colony

Talismans can now be used during Finish Him / Finish Her

Fixed a rare issue with Endurance fights that could sometimes cause the next opponent to appear at an incorrect location

Fixed issue that could cause dashes to go in the wrong direction during some Survival & Boss Encounters

Adjusted how Dark Screen modifier functions during Fatal Blow cinematic

Fixed Talisman "A Real Opener" also disabling use of Fatal Blow

Fixed Talisman tutorial uses sometimes counting towards Achievements & Trophies

Fixed Flawless Victories in one round fights being counted as a Double Flawless

Adjustments to generation of Gateway Mesa & other dynamic Towers

Practice Mode

Reset in Practice Mode while Super Meter setting is FULL will no longer play meter gain sound effect

Practice Mode HUD Frame Data will now be correctly displayed when an attack is Upblocked

Resetting to Defaults while in Practice Mode -> Opponent Type or Practice Settings will no longer sometimes move the cursor to the top selection

Fixed several moves not displaying correct values for Practice Mode HUD Frame Data

Getup Attack & Reversal Attack fields will no longer sometimes be blank when a Playback Recording is in progress

Added Show HUD Option to Practice Settings

Added Super Fill Amount Option to Practice Settings

Added Shang Tsung Character Option to start in Young & Old forms in Practice Settings

Fixed issue that could sometimes cause incorrect damage numbers to appear in Practice Mode if the opponent is set to low health

Character Specific Adjustments – Main Fighters

Baraka – Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by (Air) Enhanced Blade Sparks and does not perform any actions after wakeup

– Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by (Air) Enhanced Blade Sparks and does not perform any actions after wakeup General Shao Fixed planted Axe appearing in the background briefly when General Shao is hit by certain attacks Adjusted Audio when Fury Strikes (Front Punch, Back Punch) hits

Geras – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Geras to not teleport after hitting a Main Fighter & Kameo with Inevitable at the same time

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Geras to not teleport after hitting a Main Fighter & Kameo with Inevitable at the same time Havik – Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by Enhanced Helping Hand and does not perform any actions after wakeup

– Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by Enhanced Helping Hand and does not perform any actions after wakeup Johnny Cage When Show Off Parry occurs, combo damage scaling is no longer reset & correctly applied Fixed a rare issue with Fatal Blow which could cause his Kameo to become stuck on screen if interrupted by Reiko's Enhanced Assassin Throwing Stars with specific timing

Kenshi – Fixed visual issue that could cause sword clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo

– Fixed visual issue that could cause sword clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo Kitana – Fixed visual issue that could cause fan clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo

– Fixed visual issue that could cause fan clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo Kung Lao – Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits

– Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits Li Mei – Interrupting Sky Lantern at a specific timing will no longer sometimes allow two lanterns to be active at the same time

– Interrupting Sky Lantern at a specific timing will no longer sometimes allow two lanterns to be active at the same time Liu Kang – Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when Dragon Tail is reflected

– Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when Dragon Tail is reflected Mileena – Fixed a rare issue that could allow Teleport Down to move Mileena outside the maximum distance between players in certain circumstances

– Fixed a rare issue that could allow Teleport Down to move Mileena outside the maximum distance between players in certain circumstances Nitara Fixed a rare issue that could cause game to appear unresponsive for a short time when performing Taste of Blood Brutality Fixed a rare issue that could cause (Air) Dark Plunge hit animation to stall in the air briefly Fixed Bloody Bolt sound using wrong audio channel when near corners Fixed rare visual issues that could occur with Wings when a Brutality is performed on Nitara

Raiden – Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits

– Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits Rain Adjusted gravity scaling on Rain God when it used for the first time in a combo Performing Sektor Kameo Up Rocket will no longer sometimes destroy Water Shield

Reiko – Fixed Charging Pain & Pain Knee recovery changing if the opponent has a Kameo was performing certain actions

– Fixed Charging Pain & Pain Knee recovery changing if the opponent has a Kameo was performing certain actions Reptile Fixed issue that could cause Dash Attack follow-up attack to miss against an opponent near the edge of the Arena Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch) when held can now be cancelled into Kameo Summon Attack Dash Attack follow-up attack no longer enables Auto Block Force Ball will no longer sometimes be able to hit Sub-Zero's Ice Klone Charge after it has disappeared Distance Between Fighters Audio Accessibility setting now works correctly with Invisibility

Shang Tsung – Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when winning a match while morphed into the opponent

– Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when winning a match while morphed into the opponent Sindel (Air) Levitate will no longer sometimes be disabled for an extended period if a Breaker is used on Sindel in specific situations Fixed issue with opponent getting stuck for a short duration after performing a Breaker against Kartwheel while in a corner Fixed issue that allowed for Finish Him / Finish Her to become extended past the time limit by repeatedly using (Air) Levitate in a combo Fixed a rare situation where combo counter could be reset during Breaker Denied Fixed issue that could cause excessive sliding to occur if special moves are performed at specific timing after landing from (Air) Levitate Cancel Kameo Meter HUD will change color when Sindel takes control of the opponent's Kameo using Enhanced Queens Command

Smoke – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Enhanced Smoke Bomb to not perform the final attack when its armor was broken with specific timing

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Enhanced Smoke Bomb to not perform the final attack when its armor was broken with specific timing Sub-Zero Spinal Tap (Back + Back Punch) now cancels 1 frame earlier and has 1 more active frame on second attack Enhanced Ice Klone can now be performed for 1 bar of Meter & then further Enhanced to leave 2 additional Klones for an additional bar of Meter, otherwise leaving only 1 Klone that lasts for a longer time

Tanya Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by (Air) Enhanced Heavenly Hand and does not perform any actions after wakeup Fixed audio panning issues that could occur when Back Throw was used near some edges of Arenas

Omni-Man Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits Fixed a rare issue that could cause the opponent to instantly recover while blocking when using a Kameo Ambush & Invincible Rush or Giblet Maker at the same time under certain circumstances Fixed issue that could cause the opponent to be pushed when using (Air) Fly Away when at full screen Fixed issue that could prevent Kameo Ambushes from executing if the button was pressed multiple times while using Viltrumite Stance Fixed a rare visual issue where Omni-Man could briefly appear at an incorrect location after using Invincible Rush Viltrumite Stance Air Teleport Toward & Air Cancel Inputs are now the same as the ground versions Viltrumite Stance can no longer sometimes linger for extended duration when the round is over Holding Forward when Viltrumite Stance duration runs out will no longer Teleport Towards to occur instead of Cancel Fixed Honorable Death final attack not working correctly in some long juggle combos near the edge of the Arena Fixed incorrect animation occurring if the Honorable Death follow-up attack does not hit the opponent Fixed several visual issues that could occur when Invincible Rush hits a Kameo Interrupting Back Throw at certain timing will no longer sometimes cause the camera to look at Omni-Man very high in the air Giblet Maker Brutality will no longer sometimes use the wrong blood color Fixed several situations that could cause incorrect face animations to occur



Character Specific Adjustments – Kameo Fighters