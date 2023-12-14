Mortal Kombat 1 Releases Quan Chi Alongside Huge New Update
Quan Chi has become the second DLC fighter to join MK1.
Quan Chi, the second DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1, has today arrived on the game's roster alongside a substantial new update. For those who purchased the Kombat Pack or Premium Edition of MK1, Quan Chi has now become playable in early access prior to his official launch next week. If you're holding off to snag Quan Chi on his own, though, a major new patch is live now for all players that includes some major balance changes.
As a whole, this new update for Mortal Kombat 1 includes tweaks of some sort to just about every character in the game. Omni-Man, in particular, has received the most overhauls as NetherRealm has continued to fine-tune the first DLC fighter for MK1. Beyond this, the Quan Chi update also fixes a ton of bugs that have been found in Invasions, Practice Mode, and online multiplayer. This is easily one of the largest patches that MK1 has received so far and should shift the title's meta quite substantially.
To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Mortal Kombat 1 update, you can view them at the bottom of the page.
Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI, adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader & Text to Speech functionality
- Visual improvements to several Brutalities
- Added Quan Chi Roster Character
- Added Khameleon Kameo Character (Available 1/16/24)
- Added Slay Bells Finisher, available in Seasonal Fatality Bundle
- Added Winter Wonderland Variant to The Gateway Arena, available for free to all players
- Added Holiday skins for Kitana, General Shao, and Reptile
- Rounds to Win can now be increased to 5 in Gameplay Settings
- Adjusted ticking sound effects Audio when timer is below 10 in a round
- Fixed rare cloth physics issue that could occur when switching fighters on Character Select screen
- Fixed a rare issue where tagged moves that could incorrectly displayed after rapid player inputs
- Challenges are no longer highlighted for DLC characters that are not unlocked
- Fixed issues that could cause some Brutalities to not trigger if the attack interrupts a Fatal Blow or armored attack
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause Tournament Mode to become unresponsive when loading a match if Arena Select is turned off in Tournament Settings
- Fixed rare crashes that could occur by signing out of profiles at specific timing
- Fixed a rare issue where AI could get stuck ducking after dodging certain attacks
- Fixed an issue that could cause edited Kontrols in a local match as player 2 to sometimes not apply until after the match is restarted
- Fixed visual issues when a player is hit by Story Mode Boss version of Shang Tsung's Injection
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause playback errors on Replays
- Fixed instances that could cause visual issues, unresponsiveness, or crashes when playing various modes while the game is installing
- Adjusted health values during final fight of Chapter 15 of Story Mode to always be at 1000 health no matter which character was chosen
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause damage scaling to reset if an opponent is hit by certain Kameo Ambush attacks at same frame the Main Fighter was recovering from performing certain attacks
- Fixed issue could cause follow up attacks to not be performed if you hit a Main Fighter & a Kameo at the same time
- Fixed rare face animation issues that could happen during Tie Round, Match Extended, or when a round win happens from a trade
- Fixed issue that was causing long lasting visual effects (e.g. Tremor Crystal Armor) to become erroneously hidden when special cancelling certain moves
- Fixed issue that could cause some reflected projectiles to be able to hit multiple characters
- Fixed a rare issue where inputting a Kameo Ambush Attack & Fatal Blow at specific timing could cause an attack interruption to occur
Online
- During Ranked Matchmaking you are now presented with information about the match connection with the option to decline before proceeding
- Fixed several issues that could lead to the game to become unresponsive while in King of the Hill online mode
- Fixed an issue where incorrect stats could be reported for a match if both players quit a Kombat League match at the same time
- Fixed issue that could cause Ranked stats to sometimes incorrectly display within Kareer Stats
- Kameos will no longer sometimes flash as if they were hit when a Quitality occurs
Invasions
- Fixed visual issue with Exploding Demon sometimes disappearing instantly when defeated
- Fixed visual issues with Omni-Man's cape & Nitara's wings when entering & leaving portals
- Fixed visual obstruction that occurs when finishing "Hide" Encounter in Shang Tsung's Laboratory
- Fixed issues that could occur when repeatedly changing speeds while moving on stairs
- Fixed visual issues that could occur when traveling from Shang Tsung's Laboratory to Tarkatan Colony
- Talismans can now be used during Finish Him / Finish Her
- Fixed a rare issue with Endurance fights that could sometimes cause the next opponent to appear at an incorrect location
- Fixed issue that could cause dashes to go in the wrong direction during some Survival & Boss Encounters
- Adjusted how Dark Screen modifier functions during Fatal Blow cinematic
- Fixed Talisman "A Real Opener" also disabling use of Fatal Blow
- Fixed Talisman tutorial uses sometimes counting towards Achievements & Trophies
- Fixed Flawless Victories in one round fights being counted as a Double Flawless
- Adjustments to generation of Gateway Mesa & other dynamic Towers
Practice Mode
- Reset in Practice Mode while Super Meter setting is FULL will no longer play meter gain sound effect
- Practice Mode HUD Frame Data will now be correctly displayed when an attack is Upblocked
- Resetting to Defaults while in Practice Mode -> Opponent Type or Practice Settings will no longer sometimes move the cursor to the top selection
- Fixed several moves not displaying correct values for Practice Mode HUD Frame Data
- Getup Attack & Reversal Attack fields will no longer sometimes be blank when a Playback Recording is in progress
- Added Show HUD Option to Practice Settings
- Added Super Fill Amount Option to Practice Settings
- Added Shang Tsung Character Option to start in Young & Old forms in Practice Settings
- Fixed issue that could sometimes cause incorrect damage numbers to appear in Practice Mode if the opponent is set to low health
Character Specific Adjustments – Main Fighters
- Baraka – Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by (Air) Enhanced Blade Sparks and does not perform any actions after wakeup
General Shao
- Fixed planted Axe appearing in the background briefly when General Shao is hit by certain attacks
- Adjusted Audio when Fury Strikes (Front Punch, Back Punch) hits
- Geras – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Geras to not teleport after hitting a Main Fighter & Kameo with Inevitable at the same time
- Havik – Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by Enhanced Helping Hand and does not perform any actions after wakeup
-
Johnny Cage
- When Show Off Parry occurs, combo damage scaling is no longer reset & correctly applied
- Fixed a rare issue with Fatal Blow which could cause his Kameo to become stuck on screen if interrupted by Reiko's Enhanced Assassin Throwing Stars with specific timing
- Kenshi – Fixed visual issue that could cause sword clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo
- Kitana – Fixed visual issue that could cause fan clipping when using Toward Throw with Kano Kameo or Scorpion Kameo
- Kung Lao – Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits
- Li Mei – Interrupting Sky Lantern at a specific timing will no longer sometimes allow two lanterns to be active at the same time
- Liu Kang – Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when Dragon Tail is reflected
- Mileena – Fixed a rare issue that could allow Teleport Down to move Mileena outside the maximum distance between players in certain circumstances
-
Nitara
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause game to appear unresponsive for a short time when performing Taste of Blood Brutality
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause (Air) Dark Plunge hit animation to stall in the air briefly
- Fixed Bloody Bolt sound using wrong audio channel when near corners
- Fixed rare visual issues that could occur with Wings when a Brutality is performed on Nitara
- Raiden – Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits
-
Rain
- Adjusted gravity scaling on Rain God when it used for the first time in a combo
- Performing Sektor Kameo Up Rocket will no longer sometimes destroy Water Shield
- Reiko – Fixed Charging Pain & Pain Knee recovery changing if the opponent has a Kameo was performing certain actions
-
Reptile
- Fixed issue that could cause Dash Attack follow-up attack to miss against an opponent near the edge of the Arena
- Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch) when held can now be cancelled into Kameo Summon Attack
- Dash Attack follow-up attack no longer enables Auto Block
- Force Ball will no longer sometimes be able to hit Sub-Zero's Ice Klone Charge after it has disappeared
- Distance Between Fighters Audio Accessibility setting now works correctly with Invisibility
- Shang Tsung – Fixed rare visual issues that could occur when winning a match while morphed into the opponent
-
Sindel
- (Air) Levitate will no longer sometimes be disabled for an extended period if a Breaker is used on Sindel in specific situations
- Fixed issue with opponent getting stuck for a short duration after performing a Breaker against Kartwheel while in a corner
- Fixed issue that allowed for Finish Him / Finish Her to become extended past the time limit by repeatedly using (Air) Levitate in a combo
- Fixed a rare situation where combo counter could be reset during Breaker Denied
- Fixed issue that could cause excessive sliding to occur if special moves are performed at specific timing after landing from (Air) Levitate Cancel
- Kameo Meter HUD will change color when Sindel takes control of the opponent's Kameo using Enhanced Queens Command
- Smoke – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Enhanced Smoke Bomb to not perform the final attack when its armor was broken with specific timing
-
Sub-Zero
- Spinal Tap (Back + Back Punch) now cancels 1 frame earlier and has 1 more active frame on second attack
- Enhanced Ice Klone can now be performed for 1 bar of Meter & then further Enhanced to leave 2 additional Klones for an additional bar of Meter, otherwise leaving only 1 Klone that lasts for a longer time
-
Tanya
- Fixed incorrect animation occurring if opponent is hit by (Air) Enhanced Heavenly Hand and does not perform any actions after wakeup
- Fixed audio panning issues that could occur when Back Throw was used near some edges of Arenas
-
Omni-Man
- Adjusted invulnerability window after the attack of Fatal Blow successfully hits
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the opponent to instantly recover while blocking when using a Kameo Ambush & Invincible Rush or Giblet Maker at the same time under certain circumstances
- Fixed issue that could cause the opponent to be pushed when using (Air) Fly Away when at full screen
- Fixed issue that could prevent Kameo Ambushes from executing if the button was pressed multiple times while using Viltrumite Stance
- Fixed a rare visual issue where Omni-Man could briefly appear at an incorrect location after using Invincible Rush
- Viltrumite Stance Air Teleport Toward & Air Cancel Inputs are now the same as the ground versions
- Viltrumite Stance can no longer sometimes linger for extended duration when the round is over
- Holding Forward when Viltrumite Stance duration runs out will no longer Teleport Towards to occur instead of Cancel
- Fixed Honorable Death final attack not working correctly in some long juggle combos near the edge of the Arena
- Fixed incorrect animation occurring if the Honorable Death follow-up attack does not hit the opponent
- Fixed several visual issues that could occur when Invincible Rush hits a Kameo
- Interrupting Back Throw at certain timing will no longer sometimes cause the camera to look at Omni-Man very high in the air
- Giblet Maker Brutality will no longer sometimes use the wrong blood color
- Fixed several situations that could cause incorrect face animations to occur
Character Specific Adjustments – Kameo Fighters
-
Cyrax (Kameo)
- Cyber Net now drains meter from the opponent while they are trapped until they are hit or released
- Cyber Net no longer does an alternate hit reaction when done as a Wakeup or Reversal
-
Darrius (Kameo)
- Added Heelturn (Down + R1), a new Ambush Attack that can only be performed when the opponent is knocked down or about to land after being hit
- Eat Dirt can now be delayed for a slightly longer duration
- After executing The Double Whammy, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased
- After executing Double Daegon Kick, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased
- After executing Twister Kicks, the recharge delay is shorter
- After executing Volleyballistic, the recharge rate has been increased
- Frost (Kameo) – After executing Volleyballistic, the recharge rate has been increased
-
Goro (Kameo)
- After executing Volleyballistic, the recharge rate has been increased
- The third hit of Punch Walk now recovers 5 frames faster & causes 10 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block
- Punch Walk no longer has an extended recovery for the Main Fighter if Goro is interrupted
-
Kano (Kameo)
- Eye Laser is now a Mid (was High), does 10 more damage & does increased damage on block
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause Eye Laser startup to not work correctly in the corner
- Kung Lao (Kameo) – Increased Buzz Saw Main Fighter recovery on block by 5 frames
-
Motaro (Kameo)
- After executing Reflect & Moving Reflect, the recharge rate has been increased
- After executing Tail Shot, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased
- Adjusted Tail Shot collision size & it now causes 10 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block
- Sareena (Kameo) – Kia's Blades will no longer sometimes still return after they are destroyed
-
Scorpion (Kameo)
- After executing Get Over Here, the recharge delay is slightly shorter & the recharge rate has been increased
- Hell Blades recovers 16 frames faster on block & 5 frames faster on miss
-
Sektor (Kameo)
- Flame Thrower first hit starts up 5 frames faster & has 10 more frames of blockstun with less pushback on block
- Flame Thrower second hit now has has Upblock vulnerability, comes out on block or miss, & has 10 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block
-
Shujinko (Kameo)
- Increased base health value to 400 (from 300)
- Mimic Smoke Invisibility will no longer sometimes not be removed if hit during certain timing during activation
- Shujinko will no longer be able to pass through the opponent in the Kenshi & Shujinko mirror match when Kopy Kat is used by both players at the same time
- Fixed incorrect hit reaction being used when Omni-Man Kopy Kat is interrupted
- The Kameo Meter HUD will change color when Shujinko is morphed into the opponent's Kameo vs Shang Tsung
-
Sonya (Kameo)
- Leg Grab now has Upblock vulnerability & recovers 18 frames faster on block or miss
- Energy Rings is now hits Mid, has slightly increased damage scaling, & Increased Main Fighter recovery on block by 5 frames
- Energy Rings when fully charged has a different hit reaction with slightly increased damage scaling
- Stryker (Kameo) – Fixed visual issue with Kuffed that could occur when hitting an opponent at maximum range from Main Fighter or near the edge of the Arena
-
Tremor (Kameo)
- Increased base health value to 400 (from 300)
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Crystal Armor from being broken after being hit 5 times
- Fixed various issues with Crystal Armor functionality when it was broken before the duration runs out
- Fixed recovery inconsistencies between Main Fighters when executing Rock Punch & Rock Punch Uppercrust
- Fixed visual issues when Tremor exits after performing several attacks
- Kameo UI now shows the current Variation when Shujinko morphs into Tremor, or when Sindel hypnotizes Tremor with Enhanced Queen's Command