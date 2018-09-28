‘Monster Hunter’ Movie Casting Teased by Director, “Bloody Big Monsters”

It was back in May that we first learned of a Monster Hunter film coming our way starring Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich. It was rumored to begin production this month and now we’ve got a little more information to go on regarding how this adaptation is going to play out.

Paul W.S Anderson is set to direct the upcoming live-action film and he recently opened up a little bit about the filming process during a sci-fi horror series on YouTube called Origin. According to the director, this film will feature “bloody big monsters” throughout its narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He obviously couldn’t go too far into detail about the upcoming adaptation, but he did tease that casting will begin shortly. “We’re about to make a big series of announcements about the rest of the cast,” said the Director. “Milla [Jovovich] is definitely in it. We have a really exciting big cast that’s going to join her. I can’t say anything [more] about it right now.”

Anderson also mentioned what a big fan of the franchise he is, and how much this project means to him. “I’ve been trying to make this movie and talking to Capcom for ten years now, so it’s really a labor of love for me.”

We know it will begin filming in Cape Town, South Africa but other than that – it’s all up in the air. “The landscapes are incredible. Tolkien was influenced by South Africa when he was writing Lord of the Rings. It’s really epic scenery. For Monster Hunter, we needed insane landscapes.”

Production is expected to being in “two weeks” from the video’s air date.

As for the franchise itself, the Monster Hunter series first began its fantasy adventure back in 2004 on the PlayStation 2. Capcom’s action-RPG was met with incredible success even spawning a manga, book, and anime series. Now, we’re getting a movie!

What do you hope to see in the upcoming film? Excited to see another adaptation, or were you hoping that the Monster Hunter series would be left untouched? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

H/T IGN