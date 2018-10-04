‘Monster Hunter’ Movie Details Revealed

Just in time for this weekend’s New York Comic-Con, Capcom has provided some new details on its forthcoming film adaptation of Monster Hunter.

Per a press release today, the publisher re-confirmed that Paul W.S. Anderson, who previously worked on the Resident Evil films and the original Mortal Kombat, will be helming the production. But the company also provided some details about the plot, which will be very similar in nature to the game.

It will follow “two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger, the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land,” Capcom noted. “Along the way, viewers will make new discoveries and encounter familiar faces and beloved characters from the game, like the Admiral.”

Ryozo Tsujimoto, who serves as series producer for Monster Hunter, said, “After living and breathing in the universe of Monster Hunter for 14 years we are thrilled with enormous anticipation to see our creations adapted for a theatrical release. Monster Hunter’s fan base has exploded over the past year with the runaway success of the game Monster Hunter: World. It is our hope long-time fans and new alike will join us on this exciting exploration of the Monster Hunter universe.”

The film’s cast is already shaping up, with Anderson’s wife Milla Jovovich playing a lead character, and Diego Boneta, Ron Perlman and T.I. Harris also joining the cast.

The film will be produced by Anderson, alongside Jeremy Bolt from Impact Pictures, as well as Robert Kulzer and Martin Moszkowicz from Constantin Film. Dennis Berardi is also a producer, and will serve as head for visual effects. Anderson also worked on the screenplay, which, obviously, he based on the games.

Monster Hunter also has impressive international partners handling distribution, with Tencent Pictures taking care of the Chinese market and Toho Film in Japan. Screen Gems will cover the U.S. market, and Sony Pictures Releasing will handle the rest of the world.

There’s no word yet on a release date, and we’re not even sure if the film has entered pre-production yet. But Capcom is fully on board with it, along with the Mega Man big-screen adaptation it recently announced. Now if we can just get that Okami film going…

Monster Hunter World is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can also check out Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for Nintendo Switch.