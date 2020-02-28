New Monster Hunter Movie Posters Revealed

Two new posters teasing the upcoming Monster Hunter movie were revealed on Friday to show stars from the film wielding larger-than-life weapons like ones people would expect to see from the games. The posters feature two of the movie’s main characters, Lieutenant Artemis and The Hunter, who are played by Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, respectively. The two characters have been featured before in different images from the film, but this is one of the more stylized looks at them that has been released. For those attending the PAX East event in Boston, you have the chance to pick up smaller versions of these posters to take home.

These posters were shared by IGN and show Jovovich wielding a Great Sword known as the Giant Jawblade while Jaa holds the Great Hunter’s Bow. The backdrop to the posters is a desert area which is supposed to be based on the appearance of the Wildspire Wastes area in Monster Hunter World, for those who are familiar with Capcom’s latest title in the series.

Both of the posters in question can be seen below.

Along with Jovovich and Jaa, Paul W.S. Anderson is on board to direct the film. Other actors such as Ron Perlman have been added previously, though we haven’t yet seen a full listing of who everyone will be playing in the film.

The movie will certainly have characters from the games, Anderson has previously confirmed, but it won’t be an exact retelling of the events of Monster Hunter games players are used to. It features Jovovich and a team of her soldiers being transported to the world of Monster Hunter where they encounter the massive beasts that live there, according to the official synopsis.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity,” the officially synopsis said. “When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.”

The upcoming Monster Hunter movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 4th with a PG-13 rating. Expect to see more updates on it in the form of additional images and trailers before then.