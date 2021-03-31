Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Nintendo Switch Consoles Are Back in Stock

(Photo: Nintendo)

The special edition Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise console bundle sells out whenever new stock is added, but you have a chance to order one here at Best Buy for $369.99 at the time of writing.

The Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console features a striking design based on art the flagship monster, Magnamalo. It's bundled with a digital code for the Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Rise, which explains the additional $69.99 price tag over a standard Switch.

(Photo: Nintendo)

The Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Rise includes the following extras:

Hunter layered armor "Kamurai" set

Palamute layered armor piece "Shuriken Collar"

Palico layered armor piece "Fish Collar"

Gestures (4 Jumps)

Samurai pose set

Kabuki face paint

"Izuchi Tail" hairstyle

Monster Hunter Rise is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here. An official description of the game can be found below.

"Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that will transport players to the colorful Kamura Village, an all-new serene mountain locale that attracts visitors with its unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. After hunters equip their armor and select from one of the various weapon types, all-new hunting grounds await, including the ancient Shrine Ruins and more. As players defeat monsters and progress through the game, items from fallen foes can be used to craft unique weapons and armor that will increase their chances of future success and survival. Hunters can tackle these challenges solo, or with up to three other players in local or cooperative online play.

Evolving the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise will provide players with an inventive set of new tools to track down and defeat threatening monsters. For the first time ever in a Monster Hunter game, wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a “Wirebug” while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks. The game will also debut new hunting partners called Palamutes, personalized and rideable “Canyne” companions that will provide players with a new set of attack options, while “Felyne” Palicoes will return as support characters for actions like healing."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.