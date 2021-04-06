New Monster Hunter Rise Patch Fixes a Big Save Data Bug

✖

A new patch update for Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise released today has resolved a major save data corruption bug tied to having certain poses set to the game's action bar or radial menu. Previously, having the Attack Pose Set and Hurt Pose Set tied to either of the above and trying to continue the video game from its title would cause save data to be corrupted, but thanks to Ver. 1.1.2, that should no longer be a problem.

The patch also fixes a number of other bugs, and while the one described above might have been a bit unusual to trigger, it's still the biggest takeaway from the new patch. Literally nearly every line of today's patch notes begins with "fixed a bug," which is generally a good sign of things progressing in the right direction.

#MHRise Patch Update Ver. 1.1.2 is available today, addressing the bug that caused Save Data to be inaccessible if the Action / Hurt Pose Sets were set to the Action Bar or Radial Menu. 🗒️ https://t.co/0i2Ako14nq — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 6, 2021

Here are the full patch notes, straight from Capcom:

Base/Facility

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when you sit down on a bench in the village and use the "Call Cohoot" gesture and perform certain actions.

Fixed a bug causing menu options to be inaccessible when you enter the Gathering Hub with your Cohoot on your arm and sit down on a bench and open the Gestures menu.

Player

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding under certain circumstances when you receive a Join Request while riding a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot.

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when receiving and accepting a Join Request while climbing a wall at the Training Area on the back of a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot.

Fixed a bug causing save data to be corrupted when you try to continue the game from the Title Menu after quitting the game while having the Attack Pose Set and Hurt Pose Set equipped to the Action Bar or the radial menu.

You will now be able to resume your game with the save data in question.

Fixed a bug causing controls to stop responding when performing certain actions after using an updraft (upwelling wind) at the Lava Caverns.

Fixed a bug causing an error when changing Switch Skills at the item box using certain game data.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug preventing the software keyboard from being displayed when you try to change the minimum HR when searching for an online Lobby.

Other bug fixes.

As noted above, Monster Hunter Rise's Patch: Ver. 1.1.2 is now available. Monster Hunter Rise recently released for the Nintendo Switch and has proven quite popular. Our own review gave the title at 4 out of 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video games from Capcom right here.

