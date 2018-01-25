This is Your Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘Monster Hunter: World’

Monster Hunter: World is the biggest game release of 2018 so far, and you only have one more day to take advantage of a 20% discount. Indeed, Monster Hunter: World launches for the Xbox One and Playstation 4 tomorrow, January 26th, and Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the title until the clock strikes midnight:

• Monster Hunter: World / Amazon Prime - PS4: $47.99

• Monster Hunter: World / Amazon Prime - Xbox One: $47.99

Pre-orders are also eligible to receive the Origin Set Armor and Fair Wind Charm:

• Origin Set Armor: Iconic armor of the Research Commission, built tough enough to last.

• Fair Wind Charm: A charm that enhances the Attack Boost and Divine Blessing skills

If you sprung for a Gamer's Club Unlocked membership at Best Buy, the deal is even better. You'll get the 20% off, the Origin Set Armor and Fair Wind Charm and a steelbook Monster Hunter: World case.

• Monster Hunter: World / Best Buy GCU - PS4: $47.99

• Monster Hunter: World / Best Buy GCU - Xbox One: $47.99

About the Game:

"Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you'll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement."

