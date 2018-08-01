Monster Hunter World’s Final Fantasy XIV Event Starts Today

Monster Hunter World’s Final Fantasy XIV crossover event starts today with the Behemoth quest going live to provide players with a new challenge.

In July, the event that brings the massive monster from the Final Fantasy game to the world of Monster Hunter was announced by Square Enix and Capcom with a trailer previewing what’s to come. The crossover event was planned to go live in August on either the first or the second, depending on your time zone. For many, the event’s going live on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT.

“A powerful beast from another world. Its large horns and muscular frame defy nature,” the announcement about the event previewed. “Hunters will need to utilize some unique strategies to battle it.”

The event goes live with the release of a title update for Monster Hunter World that adds new armor players can earn if they successfully fell the Behemoth. Acquiring the armor and wearing it will make players look like characters that Final Fantasy XIV players will instantly recognize.

Brave Hunters and Warriors of Light, take up arms! The legendary Behemoth storms into the New World on August 1 (5pm PT) / August 2 (1am BST). #MHWorld pic.twitter.com/kzeLinURZN — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 12, 2018

“This update features special collaborative weapons and armor that will transform your hunter to look just like the dragon-slaying warriors from Final Fantasy XIV: Dragoons!”

Fighting the Behemoth is no simple task, something that was evidenced in the video that came not long after the event’s announcement that showed actual gameplay. To help combat the monster, Capcom community manager Yuri Araujo penned an article on the PlayStation Blog that dove into the fight and the tactics that players can employ to defeat the Behemoth. Araujo addressed various offensive and defensive techniques for fighting the Behemoth depending on what type of hunter you’re playing as before reminding players of one devastating ability that should be avoided at all costs, a one-shot move called the Ecliptic Meteor.

“The one final note that applies to every hunter taking on this grand quest is Behemoth’s ultimate move: the Ecliptic Meteor,” Araujo warned. “A direct hit from this game-changing ability will result in an instant faint! It also denies all possible escape routes and items (including the Farcaster); the only way to survive is to hide behind smaller fallen comets the Behemoth has summoned throughout the battle. So always be mindful of your surroundings and keep an eye out for this devastating attack.”

The Behemoth crossover event starts on Wednesday and Thursday depending on where you’re playing Monster Hunter World.