Mortal Kombat 1 Releases Live-Action Trailer Starring Dave Bautista

Mortal Kombat 1 is a few weeks away from release, and NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have dropped a live-action trailer to celebrate. The "It's In Our Blood" trailer features Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, as he gathers others that hear the call of Mortal Kombat. As like-minded Mortal Kombat fans gather in the streets, the trailer brings to mind the classic "Mortal Monday" commercial for the original Mortal Kombat game's console release. As various people begin to display the powers of the Mortal Kombat cast, the trailer switches to in-game footage, and a familiar track begins to play.

The "It's in Our Blood" trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 can be found below.

In a press release, Mortal Kombat co-creator and NetherRealm Studios CCO Ed Boon discussed the influence of the original Mortal Monday commercial, and how it inspired the new trailer. Bautista also discussed the new trailer, while revealing the impact the Mortal Monday commercial had on his passion for the series.

"The original Mortal Monday commercial earmarked the beginning of our journey into making games for home gaming systems," said Boon. "It's amazing to pay homage to such a memorable moment in Mortal Kombat history as we get ready to launch our newest game, Mortal Kombat 1."

"I vividly remember the original Mortal Monday commercial, especially the iconic scream," said Bautista. "That's what started my journey as a fan of Mortal Kombat, which continues to this day 30 years later. I'm very thrilled and honored to be a part of the game's legacy."

When is Mortal Kombat 1 releasing?

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated to release September 19th, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game follows the events of Mortal Kombat 11, which saw the franchise's timeline rebooted thanks to the actions of Kronika and Shang Tsung. Mortal Kombat 11's Aftermath DLC saw Liu Kang set out to create a "New Era," which is referenced by Bautista in the "It's In Our Blood" trailer. It remains to be seen how things will play out in Mortal Kombat 1's new world, but it seems like fans can expect a narrative that feels both familiar, yet also quite different from what we've seen before.

What playable characters are in Mortal Kombat 1?

So far, NetherRealm has revealed 20 playable characters that will be available at launch for Mortal Kombat 1: Ashrah, Baraka, General Shao, Geras, Havik, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Rain, Reptile, Scorpion, Sindel, Smoke, Sub-Zero, and Tanya. Additionally, Shang Tsung has been revealed as a preorder bonus. The game's Kombat Pack will also feature an additional 6 fighters: Ermac, Homelander, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

