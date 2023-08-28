Mortal Kombat 1 Director Teases Two Characters You'll See in the Future

Much like Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal Kombat 1's roster when the game releases next month is going to leave many Mortal Kombat fans disappointed, because there will be many characters missing from it. There have been so many Mortal Kombat games over the years, and so many characters as a result, that every time a new game releases players inevitably end up disappointing when various characters don't make the cut. To this end, many players are hoping Jax and Sonya Blade won't just be Kameo characters and will be added to the playable roster. Right now, it doesn't look like this is going to happen, but narrative director Dominic Cianciolo has assured fans the duo have not been forgotten about.

"Well, obviously we've got Jax and Sonya as Kameo Characters. I mean, lore-wise... I can't speculate on what you haven't seen already," said Cianciolo while speaking to IGN. "I know some people are worried in this new universe that, oh my gosh, these characters no longer exist. They're gone forever. It's totally not the case. Whether they appear in this game or in future games, obviously that's to be determined, depending on where the studio wants to go and everyone wants to do, but they're around. And as you play through, you sort of see where they are and where they're coming from."

It's hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of this from Cianciolo, but the narrative director suggests that while we may not see Jax or Sonya Blade or others in the story mode of Mortal Kombat 1, we may get tidbits that explain their absence or that at least provide insight into the characters in this new universe. In the case of Sonya Blade and Jax specifically, the fact their models have been built for the game in order to be Kameo characters suggests they will actually appear in the game's story. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the upcoming fighting game, click here.