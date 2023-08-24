NetherRealm's Ed Boon Wants to Make a Marvel vs. DC Fighting Game (Exclusive)

Ed Boon, the creative director at NetherRealm Studios behind franchises like Injustice and Mortal Kombat, has said that he'd love to make a Marvel vs. DC fighting game if given the opportunity. Last year, Boon made waves on social media when he posted a poll asking fans what game they'd like to see from NetherRealm next. One of the options in Boon's poll happened to be a Marvel vs. DC game, which ended up being the title that fans said they'd want the most. And even though Mortal Kombat 1 is the next project on the horizon for NetherRealm, Boon himself seems to be holding out hope that Marvel vs. DC project will happen eventually.

During a conversation with Boon to promote Mortal Kombat 1, we asked the longtime director if this prospective Marvel vs. DC game is one that he and those at NetherRealm would like to develop. While acknowledging that the logistics of such a game would be complicated, Boon said that he would absolutely jump at the chance. He added that a Marvel vs. DC fighting game would particularly be great because it would allow himself and many other fans to finally settle many debates that have been had over the years about which character would win in a theoretical battle.

"I mean, we did a number of games with DC characters. When you're kids and you're like, 'Who would win in a fight, Mighty Mouse or Superman?' Just these dumb different universe things. There's part of us that still [has those] immature conversations," Boon said. "To me, Spider-Man and Batman would be the coolest thing in the world. So of course we'd love to do that. But it's probably very difficult to jump that hurdle."

Obviously, the hardest part of getting a Marvel vs. DC game to happen in the first place would be getting both Marvel and DC to play ball with one another. That being said, these crossovers have transpired in the comic book realm multiple times in the past. Additionally, Marvel Games as an entity has shown a willingness to work with a variety of video game studios in recent years which has led to the creation of titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Whether or not Marvel would ever look to partner with NetherRealm (which is tied directly to DC as a result of being owned by Warner Bros.) is hard to know, but maybe Boon could prove to be the linchpin that could turn this far-fetched collaboration into a reality.

How do you feel about seeing a potential Marvel vs. DC game come about from NetherRealm one day? And do you think that this project could ever actually happen, or is it nothing more than a pipe dream? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.