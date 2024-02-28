Mortal Kombat 1 Releases New Update, Here's What It Does

Mortal Kombat 1 owners on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S have a new update to download today -- as of Wednesday, February 28 -- courtesy of a new patch from developer NetherRealm Studios. While we don't have any information about the file size of the update on any platform, we do have the patch notes of the update, which in turn reveal everything it does, big and small.

In addition to a host of game changes and improvements, specific Mortal Kombat characters have been tweaked as well. To this end, just about the entire roster has been adjusted, including characters in need of buffs and characters in need of nerfs, at least according to the game's online community.

Below, you can check out the entire patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1's update today on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X as they have been provided straight from the Chicago-based developer. Meanwhile, if you are wondering when the servers will go back online, we don't know. They are still offline with no exact word when they will be live again.

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Peacemaker Roster Character

Added Janet Cage Kameo Character (Available March 2024)

Added UMK3 skins for Scorpion, Reptile, & Smoke and MK3 Skin for Sub-Zero

Fixed several visual issues with brutalities

Fixed visual issues with several projectiles after being reflected

Fixed issue with cloth physics becoming active on frozen opponents during the in-game Fatal Blow attacks

Match Timer now resumes immediately if a Fatal Blow misses or is blocked

Added Kameo Form sound option to Accessibility Extra Audio Feedback Settings

Fixed issue with Up Block vulnerability persisting after knockdown if some wakeup attacks were performed

Fixed rare issue near arena corners that could result in excessively long delay before a turnaround occurs

Using a Breaker while a Kameo Summon is being performed will now always put the Kameo on cooldown

Online

Players can now manually link a game profile to a WB Friends Account

Added Social Menu where players can add others to their WB Friend List & manage their WB Friend Account

Added Krossplay support (PC, Xbox Series X/S, & PlayStation 5 versions) to Private Versus Matches

Added Krossplay support (PC, Xbox Series X/S, & PlayStation 5 versions) to Ranked Kombat League & Kasual Versus matchmaking

Fixed rare issue where UI & Announcer timing could be mismatched at round start in online matches

Fixed rare issue where health could be slightly visually incorrect for a few frames after losing a round during some Fatal Blow cinematics

Fixed online rollback issue with characters' visuals changing when blocking certain brutalities starting attacks while at low health

Adjusted Match found sound when looking for a Kombat League match

Fixed an online issue that caused framerate to drop when the opponent continuously pauses during the match.

Invasions

Added in-game HUD indicators showing Invasion Character Level & Elemental Types for the player & their opponent

Added in-game HUD indicators displaying Modifiers active during a match

Significantly increased Fighter & Kameo Mastery XP base rewards per Encounter, which is no longer no longer repeatable and are no longer subject to diminishing returns if the opponent is a lower level

Increased Fighter & Kameo Mastery XP & item rewards from Encounters in the Gateway Mesa

Removed negative passive bonuses from some Relics

Konsumables with Stat Bonuses are now rewarded in more areas

Krowns can now be rewarded for defeating Major Enemies

Relic & Talisman Buy & Sell prices are now affected by Level & Rarity

Fixed end of round slow motion happening on certain attacks when there could be more opponents left to fight in the encounter

Fixed rare situation where the opponent losing to time out while performing an armored move could cause an incorrect animation

Practice Mode

Damage text in Practice mode when hitting an opponent with an air-only attack will now display AIR instead of UNBLOCKABLE

Added ability to configure the following Fighter & Kameo specific mechanics under "Practice Settings"

Ashrah



Heaven / Hell Mode Debuffs



Geras



Countdown Charges



General Shao



Axe & Dark Energy



Johnny Cage



Hype & Wowing Out



Kenshi



Sento & Spirit



Havik



Link Active



Nitara



Blood Sacrifice



Raiden



Electric Charge



Sindel



Inspire Active



Tanya



Royal Guidance



Quan Chi



Zones



Tremor



Variation



Khameleon



Disguise

Character Specific Adjustments