‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Confirms Baraka’s Return

The Mortal Kombat 11 festivities have officially kicked off and in addition to brand new gameplay footage, the team over at NetherRealm Studios has confirmed the return of a favorite: Baraka – and he’s as brutal as we remember him!

We’re going to need a cleanup on aisle 11! You won’t want to miss this Fatality reveal. #MK11Reveal #MortalKombat11



See all trailers from the reveal: //t.co/01JTZLc6j6 pic.twitter.com/0PTzsqihAx — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 17, 2019

Baraka, for those that may not know, is as unpredictable as he is brutal. He was first introduced back in Mortal Kombat II as a warrior for Shao Kahn, though his return in Deception marked him has truly iconic. From seeing him in action in the video above, that viciousness that he’s known for is back and bigger than ever and we honestly can’t wait to get our hands on him once more!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What are you hoping to see from the big reveal later on today? Are you excited for what’s next in the Mortal Kombat franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!