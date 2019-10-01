Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Harley Quinn Cassie Cage Skin

Today, NetherRealm Stduios revealed Terminator’s Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer ahead of the DLC character’s launch next week. Since the reveal earlier today, the official Twitter account for the game has posted another reveal: a new character skin for Cassie Cage. More specifically, the official Twitter account has revealed a Harley Quinn skin for Cassie Cage, which will arrive alongside other new skins that will release with the addition of Terminator. The reveal comes way of a character intro featuring Cassie Cage in the skin, facing off against Terminator. Of course, with Birds of Prey coming, this has crossover synergy written all over it.

The brief teaser trailer also shows off Terminator’s introduction, which features him walking in, cocking a shotgun, and stepping on a Johnny Cage action-figure. Naturally, he looks ready to annihilate everyone in the room before he even takes his first breath.

Fun Fact: Cassie auditioned for #BirdsOfPrey. Unfortunately, she inherited her Father’s acting skills. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/DayZrZuRm4 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) October 1, 2019

Again, it appears this skin will be apart of Kombat Pack #1, and won’t be purchasable or earnable any other way, but, for the moment, this hasn’t been confirmed. Whatever the case, whatever it takes, I’m sure many will make sure they get this skin.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, later this year, it will be coming to Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any next-gen re-releases. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”