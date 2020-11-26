✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 DLC update has players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia a bit disappointed. As you may know, every DLC character released so far has leaked ahead of time via the game's files. Every single one, with 100 percent accuracy, bar one exception. One of the first DLC characters leaked for the game is Ash Williams, who still hasn't found his way into the fighting game. Since Williams was first leaked, other characters have leaked and subsequently been added.

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games never announced Ash Williams, but because the character leaked, fans have been wondering what's going on and whether or not the Evil Dead character is coming to the game. Unfortunately, for fans with this question burning a hole in their soul, WB Games and NRS are remaining tight-lipped on the situation. However, recently a producer on the game by the name fo Shao Jahn seemingly confirmed that the character is not coming to MK11.

When asked by a fan about Ash Williams, Jahn linked to a video from Mortal Kombat YouTuber Dynasty, which centered around Bruce Campbell, the actor behind the iconic character, revealing that the characters' inclusion has been stuck in "legal crap."

“Mortal Kombat 11 -- the jury is still out because, look, the truth is very simple: characters are kinda owned by companies, including Ash, said Campbell at the time. "So, sometimes those companies aren't allowed to loan characters between franchises because other companies go, 'woah.' Then you have to make a deal if you're going to... It's like loaning out Humphrey Bogart to another studio. You know? The studios make a deal -- it gets weird sometimes, so it might not happen only because of legal crap.”

Now, is this a confirmation that Ash Williams isn't coming to MK11? No, but it's a borderline soft confirmation. It looks like the plan was to include the character, but all of the legal proceedings involved in such a deal thwarted the process. And it sounds like, as of earlier this month, it's still thwarting the process.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of more DLC characters, but rumors and leaks have pointed towards at least a few more characters to come.

For more coverage on the best-selling fighting game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.