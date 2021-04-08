Mortal Kombat 11 Director Asks Fans About Monster Fighting Game

✖

Seemingly inspired by the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon has taken to Twitter to discuss the possibility of a giant monster themed fighting game. Earlier in the week, Boon asked his followers whether or not there are enough well known monsters to fill a fighting game roster. An overwhelming majority of the 51,242 voters said yes. Following that Tweet, Boon is now asking fans to name 15 characters that would qualify. This doesn't necessarily mean the director is considering making such a game, but it seems like a possibility given Boon's sudden interest!

Boon's Tweet can be found embedded below.

Several posters provided good ideas for fighters, from Toho staples like Mechagodzilla and Mothra, to guest characters like Stay Puft and Megazord. There might be some licensing issues to work out, but games like Mortal Kombat 11 have proven that isn't an insurmountable issue. Boon was quick to shoot down monsters he felt didn't fit the criteria of "well known," but that might be subjective. Some fans pointed out that when the original Mortal Kombat released, all of the characters were new faces.

It's worth noting that there have been monster themed fighting games over the years, including Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee back in 2002. That game did not feature King Kong, and its roster included just 12 fighters in total, as opposed to the 15 names Boon is looking for. Of course, that was quite a long time ago, and fighting games have come a long way since. It would be nice to see a modern take on the concept, whether it be from Boon and NetherRealm Studios, or perhaps another developer.

For now, Mortal Kombat and monster fans will just have to wait and see if anything comes of this. Given the sheer number of votes and replies Boon has received, there seems to be a bit of interest in a monster themed fighting game. NetherRealm would be the perfect developer to make this sort of game, but it remains to be seen whether things will progress from here!

Would you be interested in a giant monster themed fighting game? Which monsters do you think would fit well with the theme? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!