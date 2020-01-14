Mortal Kombat 11 Fan Art Imagines Geralt as Next DLC Character

Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character is Joker, the iconic Batman villain in vogue right now thanks to the latest Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. After Joker hits, then the next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch character will be Spawn, who is scheduled to arrive sometime in March. And that will wrap the game’s first Kombat Pack. But who will arrive in the second wave of DLC characters? Well, prolific artist BossLogic hopes it will be Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher video game series and Netflix series.

Taking to Twitter, the popular artist tweeted out his latest creation: a piece of Mortal Kombat 11 artwork that imagines the monster slayer as an Mortal Kombat character. As with all BossLogic work, it’s top notch. And accompanying the piece of artwork is a plea to series creative director, Ed Boon, to make Geralt the game’s next DLC after Spawn.

Now, given that Geralt was added to the latest SoulCalibur game in 2018 means it’s probably unlikely he will join the massive roster of Mortal Kombat 11. However, he would make a great DLC addition for its next entry, which will presumably be dubbed Mortal Kombat 12.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”