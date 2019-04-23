Some ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Are Calling Jax’s Ending “Racist”

Mortal Kombat 11 is only mere hours old at this point, and some fans are already taking to the Internet to express their dissatisfaction in the game’s “SJW” propaganda and “political agenda.” In addition to this, players have also been letting their legitimate concerns about the grindy parts of the game be known, but NetherRealm Studios has already promised that this is being fixed very soon. That said, some players are now latching on to the idea that Jax’s ending in Mortal Kombat 11 is somehow “racist.” It is worth noting that anything after this point can be considered “spoilery,” so proceed at your own risk.

The Klassic Towers have returned in Mortal Kombat 11, and upon completing a tower, players are presented with the ending for the fighter they chose as their combatant. As many of you likely know by now, Kronika is the new big baddie in town, and not only does she dole out some impressive damage, she also has the ability to alter time and its events. After defeating her in the Klassic Towers, the player’s fighter is given these powers to use as their own. Naturally, the game’s characters go back and change history to how they see fit.

When Jackson “Jax” Briggs completes his journey to the top, he uses his newfound powers to go back and undo slavery. “All I wanted was to fix my life,” Jax says. “Now I have the power to fix history. I’ve been lucky, my family and I have lived the American Dream. But most people who look like me haven’t had that chance. I owe it to them to put things right.”

After changing up the timeline a few different times, he is able to land on a spot where slavery never existed and he is able to be with his family. However, some fans are calling this act “racist.” In a Reddit post about the subject, user “Valdish” offers their opinion on the matter, saying, “The guy goes back in time to end slavery of black people, but in MK universe, Shao Khan has been enslaving people of all skin colors for about a thousand years, but Jax only cares about freeing black people?”

Naturally, not everyone agrees with this position. Others have taken to social media to essentially laugh it off. After all, this is a fictional character in a fictional universe within a fictional video game that players are getting upset about.

Imagine being so tilted because a fictional black character goes back in time in a what if alternate universe and prevents American slavery #MortalKombat11 #Jax — Eric Chavez (@echavezcal) April 23, 2019

The reactions to Jax’s #MortalKombat11 klassic tower ending have been a riot pic.twitter.com/qzDkQC0oUJ — LowTierTetrisGod | Supposed to be a shitpost acct (@Tetris99Rage) April 21, 2019

Undoing slavery makes you racist? pic.twitter.com/OUdNIcoJYL — Daydreamer (@LSanville) April 23, 2019

The same white ppl mad at Jax’s Mortal Kombat ending stopping slavery are same white ppl that say they shouldnt be responsible for what their ancestors did… So U dont want slavery gone but also done want to be held responsible…HUH??? ALSO ITS A VIDEO GAME!#MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/F6Vyadwrbw — U.S. Fun Police Officer Johnson (@Brokengamezhd) April 23, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest installment in the long-running series, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Does the argument of Jax’s ending in Mortal Kombat 11 have any legs to stand on, or is it ridiculous? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

