Mortal Kombat 11 Releases New Joker DLC Teaser

Joker is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 later this month, but before that happens, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have revealed a new teaser trailer for the character, giving PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players another taste of the game’s fourth DLC fighter. More specifically, in celebration of New Years, the game’s official Twitter account posted a special Twitter post featuring a video that doesn’t show off any new footage of the character, but does tease his signature laugh and demented demeanor.

Beyond this, the teaser doesn’t come packing much, but we should get another Joker trailer soon, as well as a deep dive into the character’s gameplay, which we haven’t seen yet. Included in this deep dive, should be the reveal of the character’s two fatalities, his brutalities, and much more. Further, like with previous DLC characters, we will likely get to see the characters tower ending before release as well.

For those that don’t know: Joker is set to release in a few weeks on January 28. He will be the game’s fourth DLC character, and will be followed by Spawn in March, who will serve as the final Kombat Pack #1 DLC character.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”