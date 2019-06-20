Machamp Invades Mortal Kombat 11 in Fan-Made Mashup

If Kintaro (or Goro for that matter) were a Pokemon, he’d be Machamp. And if Machamp were in Mortal Kombat, he’d be Kintaro (or Goro). The simple fact both have four arms has had the pair compared and equated to each other for a long time. That said, recently Kombo Breakerz took it a bit further with a Mortal Kombat 11 mash up that seemingly adds Machamp into the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game, courtesy of a Shang Tsung’s Kintaro fatality.

As you may know, Kintaro isn’t in Mortal Kombat 11 beyond a simple cameo, but he is featured in one of Shang Tsung’s fatalities. And it’s this fatality that one fan used as a means to add Machamp to the game, and Mortal Kombat fans can’t get enough of it.

Unlike some guest characters, Machamp would fit pretty will into Mortal Kombat from a combat and move set perspective, because he’d essentially just be Kintaro or Goro. However, from a style perspective, he’d never work, not that Nintendo would ever allow for it in the first place.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will come to Google Stadia when the streaming platform launches later this year.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself and what we think of it, check out our official review. Here's a snippet from it:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”