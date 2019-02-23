‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Dev Responds To Backlash Over Missing Fan Favorites

The Mortal Kombat series has a huge, constantly growing roster. And so each time a new one releases, it’s another round of some fans being unhappy they can’t wreck Sub-Zero as their favorite fighter. And this is inevitable, after all, you can’t put every one’s main in the game unless you’re Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Perhaps more so than recent entries, Mortal Kombat 11 has been bombarded with fan groups of certain fighters constantly begging for their main to be announced next. And most of these same people are steadily getting upset each time a new character is revealed that isn’t their favorite, decreasing the odds they will be in the game at all at launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To see this demonstrated you don’t have to look further than the replies section of any Ed Boon (the Creative Director of the series) tweet or the game’s official Reddit page.

Despite how many fan favorites NetherRealm Studios add to the game though, they will simply never please everybody. That said, Senior UI Artist on the game, Daanish Syed, recently confirmed this, though noted he thinks players will be happy with the final roster.

“Skarlet, Baraka, Kabal, Jade aren’t fan favs,” replied Syed to a fan who said they were worried that too many fan favorites would be DLC, and thus the game won’t sell well initially. “And there’s more to come! As MK Reddit demonstrates, you cant please everybody. 30 yrs of history, no matter who we include, you can ALWAYS say “What about so-and-so”. You may not like every choice, but overall I think you’ll be happy.”

In a follow-up tweet, Syed clarified that he didn’t mean the above tweet negatively, but was just trying to convey that basically no matter what NetehrRealm Studios does, someone will be unhappy.

“To be clear, my Reddit comment was not meant negatively, I was simply using it to illustrate that there are a wide variety of tastes out there, and everybody has their own wish-list. I did not mean to invalidate anybody’s opinion!”

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated fighter, click here.